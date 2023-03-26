‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Don Knotts ‘Never Expected’ the Show to Last More Than 5 Seasons

When Don Knotts signed on to play the goofy and iconic Barney Fife in The Andy Griffith Show, he didn’t realize the job could be long-lasting.

The classic television series kicked off in 1960 and stayed on air through 1968, which was a particularly long time in that era. The story also earned several made-for-TV movies and spinoffs that were, and still are, just as loved,

Knotts was a key supporting actor alongside Andy Griffith, and it’s well known that he’s a major reason the show gained such a strong following. His comedic presence juxtaposed perfectly with Griffith’s straight-laced demeanor. Nonetheless, Knotts left his regularly appearing role after Season 5, and the show carried on for three more years without him.

Don Knotts opened up about his exit during an interview with Television Academy Foundation decades later and shared that his reasonings for leaving boiled down to something Griffith said when the show first began.

“I left because Andy had said he would never do the show longer than five years,” he said in 1999. “I had a five-year contract. During the fifth season, I thought, ‘jeez, I better start looking around for more work.'”

“I wound up getting an offer from Universal to do movies and do my own pictures. Then Andy suddenly said he was going to stay on another two or three years.”

Don Knotts Reprised His ‘The Andy Griffith’ Role Several Times Following His Exit

Season 5’s Opie Flunks Arithmetic ended up being Don Knotts’ final regularly occurring episode. After that, he went on to continue his successful career and remained close to Griffith. Knotts even played in Griffith’s equally successful series Matlock 17 times.

Knotts played in The Andy Griffith Show five more times during its run, and he also reprised his roles in Mayberry RFD, The New Andy Griffith Show, and Return to Mayberry.

The quirky sheriff certainly proved to be his biggest achievement in acting. While starring in the original series, he earned five Emmy nods and won each and every one of them.

While he had the choice to stay on the show for the entire eight seasons, he admitted that he had committed himself to moving on, so he followed through. But the choice was heartbreaking.

“I had focused all my attention in that direction… and I just went ahead,” he added. “It was a tough time for me because I enjoyed the Griffith show so much, that I hated to leave. I never expected it to go on.”