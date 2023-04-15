‘The Andy Griffith Show’s Legacy Alive and Well in Tennessee Town’s ‘Mayberry Lucy Days Festival’

Granville, a small middle Tennessee town, has become a home for lovers of classic tv like I Love Lucy and The Andy Griffith Show. Granville is the home of the Mayberry Lucy Days Festival, where the town honors the classic sitcoms of yesteryear.

Randall Clemons is the president of Historic Granville and the Granville Museum. He weighed in on the purpose of the festival. “With our Mayberry-I Love Lucy Museum, Granville has embraced a simpler time when the biggest challenges were what kind of pie Aunt Bea would fix for Sunday dinner or whether Lucy would be able to wrap chocolate candies fast enough,” Clemons told Tennessee Magazine in 2021. “Especially in these times. It’s refreshing to go back 60 or 70 years to enjoy the lifestyle of your grandparents and great-grandparents.”

Granville easily embraced its Mayberry identity for it was already steeped in small-town charm. In fact, the beloved show The Andy Griffith Show was actually modeled after Mount Airy, North Carolina. However, Granville’s historic atmosphere allowed for a seamless transition into Mayberry living. When Richard and Linda Cox graciously donated their expansive collection of I Love Lucy artifacts to Granville, it was only suitable that both series would inhabit the same 1,000-square-foot museum.

Mayberry Lucy Day celebration began in 2020

In 2019, the town went above and beyond in its efforts to collect Mayberry memorabilia with the acquisition of an exact replica of Sheriff Andy Taylor’s iconic black-and-white police car featured on The Andy Griffith Show. “We saw an opportunity to rebrand Granville and capitalize on our old-fashioned charm,” Clemons explained. “And ever since, we’ve been a popular travel destination for people wanting to step back in time.”

Granville proudly hosted its inaugural Mayberry Lucy Day celebration in 2020, where fans of the beloved program could enjoy professional impersonators, live music, and an antique car parade. “Granville is a great little town with much to offer, and we’re proud of our heritage,” Clemons pointed out. “And even if we’re not celebrating something, we’re a great place to come and visit to get away from the cares of the world.”

The Festival hit Granville this weekend (April 14th and 15th). Locals Randall Clemons and Liz Bennett share an unwavering bond with their beloved home, deeply rooted in its history. “My family came here in the early 1800s,” Randall told Nashville’s News Channel 5.

Local reporter Forrest Sanders spies a lookalike Andy Taylor getting a trim from a performer dressed as Floyd the Barber. “You’re the best-groomed sheriff we’ve ever had!” Floyd proclaims as onlookers beam. However, these aren’t necessarily paid actors. “All of us perform as different characters,” explained Randall. “It has been a huge success. We sell out every time we do one.”

Of course, onlookers feel totally safe with local law enforcement. “I’m here doing security,” a Barney Fife impersonator declares. “Gonna catch a lot of pickpockets. Loitering. Littering.”