‘The Brady Bunch’ Cast Got Hands Dirty During HGTV Brady House Renovation: ‘Picked up Jackhammers’

The Brady Bunch cast really got their hands dirty during their viral HGTV house renovation.

The six original Brady kids: Greg (Barry Williams), Peter (Christopher Knight), and Bobby (Mike Lookinland), Marcia (Maureen McCormick), Jan (Eve Plumb), and Cindy (Susan Olsen) appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. When the late-night host asked who did the most work, it seemed to have averaged out.

Eve, who portrayed Jan on the show, believes that they “spread it out all over”. Her favorite part of the Brady Bunch home renovation was being able to actually work with the tools and finish it themselves. They claimed that they are “jackhammer pros” after aiding in the demo. Christopher, who played Peter, noted that there were also 200 people helping with the entire renovation project which was no small undertaking.

Mike, who played Bobby, said that he loved the show for a different reason. They were able to portray themselves and not their past characters to let the fans get to know them as people. The funny aspect was that he didn’t realize that his normal voice sounded like what was filmed.

‘The Brady Bunch’ Final Episode

The Brady Bunch cast members had quite the tight bond. Robert Reed denied to be involved with the final episode. He did not like the plot which was having Bobby sell hair tonic in a get rich quick scheme. Greg bought a bottle and his hair turned bright orange because of it. Reed did not believe that this was realistic despite the producers’ confirming it with haircare companies. The first day of filming the last episode, Reed showed up to the set.

Creator Schwartz spoke about the incident in an interview back in 1997 with Television Academy Foundation. He ended up writing Reed’s character out of the episode just hours before filming began. When he asked Reed to leave, he denied to. The Paramount Studio executives even wanted to get security involved to haul him away. Schwartz did not want that to happen for the kids’ sake.

“What about those six kids looking at their father being hauled off the set,” Schwartz worried. “I mean this is terrible.”

He ended up speaking with Reed and finally having him agree to walk out of their sightline. He had Reed go into his dressing room and listen to music. At the end of the day, this turned out to be the last episode of the series, without Mr. Brady. And Reed never saw any paycheck from that week or residuals of the episode.