‘The Brady Bunch’: Christopher Knight Remembers When Mauren ‘Steals the Show’ as Cast Got ‘All Dressed Up’

The Brady Bunch was one of the most iconic television shows of its time. It was a show that thrived for many years for a multitude of reasons. One of those reasons was the cast of characters and how much they all got along and how splendid their chemistry was with one another. One of those castmates, Christopher Knight who played Peter Brady on the show, was one of those cast members who loved working with the folks on the show. In a new Instagram post, Knight posted a screenshot from an earlier episode highlighting the his sister on the program, Marcia, on the program and her outfit.

He wrote for the caption, “All dressed up. Maureen steals the show, but I do like our blazers.” The look from all three castmembers is very 1970s, but they had fun with it.

Fans loved the sweet note from Knight. One fan wrote, “How is you have all these great pictures.”

Another fan wrote, “Maureen ALWAYS stole the show!! Still does!!!”

‘The Brady Bunch’ Cast Speaks

The Brady Bunch was a wonderful show for a number of years. It’s fair to wonder, though, with a cast that vast, how many of the folks on it really got along with one another. But also, which castmembers were closer to other class members.

Christopher Knight told the New York Post for him, “It was Mike [Lookinland]. I’m a little Huck Finn-ish and was looking to explore, and he was my little explorer buddy, although he always fashioned himself to be an adult. Only later in the show or even after did we the show we become closer and closer friends. He always cracked me up and was always great company. I would consider him my closest buddy. If I got into a little bit of trouble, it’s probably because I was trying to drag him into a little bit of trouble. I teased Maureen [McCormick] mercilessly. She couldn’t be more different from me — she was so prissy and nice and clean, and I needed to dirty her up.”

The two younger kids just hit it off. But it was not until later that the friendship really worked out and the two became the best of friends.

Mike Lookinland added, “No question is was Chris Knight. We had sleepovers at each other’s houses. Susan and I were very buddy-buddy and hung out together. She has a real sick sense of humor and I thought, “She’s a little off” and I thought it was my duty to keep her laughing. So we hit it off on that basis.”

The two were just the best of friends and hung out a lot outside of the show.