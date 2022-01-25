‘The Brady Bunch’ Creator Sherwood Schwartz Opened Up About Developing Iconic Opening

“The Brady Bunch” creator Sherwood Schwartz is certainly full of great stories. He developed some of television’s most iconic programs during his lifetime and was a pioneer in creating successful family situation comedies with new spins. Several of his shows are still in syndication to this day, including “Gilligan’s Island” and “The Brady Bunch.” By the time Schwartz wrote “The Brady Bunch,” he had learned from past experiences with network executives to walk into meetings prepared with a theme song.

Schwartz opened up back in the 90s about the struggles he ran into when pitching the idea for “The Brady Bunch.” “I went to CBS,” the writer explained. “CBS said, ‘We love it. It’s a good, fresh new idea, it’s a new approach to a family situation comedy. But, we don’t like to do ‘Pilot’ pilots. And this is a ‘Pilot’ pilot, shows how they get married. Give us a 1/7th or 1/8th slice. Write the 1/7th slice that goes on the air and let the audience figure out what happened.’ I said, ‘Why do they have to figure out what happened? I think it’s pretty good the way it is! We show what happened, and that will explain what all the future episodes are about. As does the song. By this time, I was smart enough to write [a song.]”

Why Sherwood Schwartz Wrote a Theme Song For ‘The Brady Bunch’

Schwartz never considered himself much of a musician, but he notes in a 1996 interview that he can somewhat carry a tune, and he could certainly write. When he brought the idea for “The Brady Bunch” to major networks, they all gave push back for different reasons. The show ultimately went to ABC after the movie “Yours, Mine, and Ours” saw success as it explored the idea of a blended family. One of the most charming parts of the show is arguably the adorable theme song that lays out the story of how these two families came to be one. However, that idea wasn’t always a popular concept. It was an idea that came to Schwartz when he was desperate to sell one of his previous projects.

Schwartz continued, “I had written the ‘Gilligan’s Island’ song, which actually sold the show—that’s a very interesting story, too.” He explains that Jim Aubrey, who was an executive at CBS and had a very important voice in deciding which shows went to screen, liked the idea. However, Aubrey and Schwartz didn’t see eye to eye on how to execute it. The audience needed to understand why all these seven different people were on one island.

Schwartz Serenaded Network Executives

But Schwartz explains that to Aubrey, “it was his contention that exposition would strangle the show.” He later added, “So I said, ‘I think I can keep the show fresh so far as the island, it’s a great locale. As far as what the people are gonna be doing, I said, ‘I have in mind a song that will satisfy that requirement.’ This was before that was in common use, that technique.”

Schwartz ended up writing the song himself the night before an important meeting with executives. It was ultimately him singing the song during the meeting that sold Aubrey on the show, and a trick Schwartz kept up his sleeve for future programs he wrote. Thus, the familiar “The Brady Bunch” tune was born.