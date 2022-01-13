‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Shares Adorable Classic Family Photo

When someone as cool as The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick shares a sweet family photo, then it’s worth sharing too.

McCormick headed over to Instagram and posted a little Throwback Thursday action for her fans.

So, the picture shows McCormick with her husband, Michael Cummings, and their daughter, Natalie Michelle Cummings.

And, hey, The Brady Bunch star’s followers on the IG were ecstatic about seeing this pic from way back.

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star’s Snap Gives Fans Enough To Go Ga-Ga Over It

One fan writes, “Awww….. what a gorgeous family.” Another one says, “OMG this perfect gorgeous family. You are such a beauty Maureen. inside and out x”.

This fan says, “So adorable.” We agree, yes, we do agree! And this reaction: “What a beautiful picture!”

With all of the above being shared, it is definitely worth saying that the photo is worth a thousand words.

The Brady Bunch is probably always on TV somewhere in the world. It’s been a part of the broadcast landscape either on network TV or in reruns for five decades, plus.

McCormick had done other work in her acting career but, well, she is just going to be Marcia Brady for millions of her fans forever.

And, it appears, that the actress is OK with that and is still living a rich, abundant life.

McCormick Shared What She Was Thankful For On Key Holiday

OK, so Thanksgiving always is a time for people to express what they are thankful for in their lives.

Back in November 2021, McCormick was no different.

She said, “HappyThanksgivingWeek!!! The countdown is on and we will all be baking and cooking and enjoying our loved ones. One of my family’s favorite traditions is writing out notes telling what we are most thankful for.

“It’s my favorite holiday but also a hard one because so many of my loved ones won’t be here. But I am so very thankful for my family and friends and all the precious people I have in my life. And I want to wish you all a beautiful week! And I hope it’s filled with lots of love for you all”.

Yes, this also came from an Instagram post on her account.

One time, the New York Post asked her what were her fave episodes of The Brady Bunch. She didn’t mince words here.

McCormick said, “I loved doing the episode [The Show Must Go On] with Florence [Henderson] where we sang Together Wherever We Go where we were two hobos.”