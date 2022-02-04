‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Shares Throwback Photo of Her First Acting Job

Do you ever look back on the first job you ever had? And you probably never thought about what that job could turn into. Well, The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick recently did the same. She shared a throwback photo of the very first role she ever had.

Earlier today, McCormick posted two photos. One of them is an older photo of her in her younger days and the other is her first-ever script. This gig brought her so much joy, experience, and passion. Surely, she feels bittersweet with the memory.

In the caption of the tweet, McCormick wrote, “Happy #TBT to my first acting job at the @ljplayhouse ‘Wind It Up And It Breaks’ #MichaelConnors #ThanksMomForSavingEverything.”

Look at the throwback here:

She made sure to acknowledge her mother in the post for saving all of her old stuff. It’s fun to look back on the past and see how far you’ve come. And McCormick has definitely come a long way in her acting career.

Not only does McCormick star in The Brady Bunch, but she also stars in other shows and films. For instance, you can catch her in Betwitched (1964), The Million Dollar Kid (2000), and a few others. Go to IMDb to reminisce on her many roles.

Additionally, we all know that McCormick had a phenomenal acting career. But did you know that she also had a music career? Find out more about her musical style below.

The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick Had a Music Career

Maureen McCormick had a brief career as a recording artist. While starring on The Brady Bunch, she released four studio albums with the cast. They even went on tour together.

Entertainment Weekly sat down with the star to uncover more details on her music career. They also revealed more information on her country album, When You Get A Little Lonely. Almost 20 years before her album released, a record company contacted her. But she didn’t end up signing with them because she wanted to attend UCLA for college.

She reportedly said that she has always been sorry for not saying yes.

Later on in the interview, she reflects on how the Brady band helped her get started.

“We weren’t the Partridge Family!” McCormick said.