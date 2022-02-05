‘The Brady Bunch’: Maureen McCormick Wishes ‘Beautiful Weekend’ with California Super Bloom Video

Life after The Brady Bunch has been up and down sometimes for Maureen McCormick. But the actress does like sharing pieces of her life.

McCormick took to Twitter on Friday and shared this video. She’s been known to wish people well on their weekends before, but this is a good one. Let’s take a look and see.

Hope you have a beautiful weekend. #FBF to the last #Superbloom in California (March 2019) pic.twitter.com/dzxQTa4dXW — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) February 5, 2022

Such a pretty sight to see flowers in full bloom. This type of video will probably bring good vibes and feelings to those still dealing with winter’s chill.

McCormick, of course, played Marcia Brady on the popular ABC sitcom. Spending time with family and friends is quite important to the actress in her life. While she may not be doing a lot of acting in TV shows and movies, her work is still loved by millions who tune into classic TV.

You can tune into a cable channel or even a streaming service like Pluto and catch The Brady Bunch episodes one after the other. While they may be dated in a sense, McCormick and co-stars like Barry Williams still have fans who love to keep up with them.

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Remembered How Much Fun Show Was To Do

As much work doing a sitcom as theirs was to do, McCormick points out that they were having fun. It was work, yes, but fun at the same time?

In an interview that also had Williams along for the chat, McCormick says, “When we were doing it, we were having so much fun.”

She also says that the cast did care for one another. Why did the show work for people watching all the time?

“I think we are all actually looking for a place to escape,” McCormick says. The time in which the show was shot were simpler times, she says. But the values that the Brady family did share still are ones that mean a lot in this day and time.

Barry Williams Recalls Getting Chance To Surf for Hawaii Episodes

Now, do you recall when The Brady Bunch had some episodes from Hawaii? Williams and Susan Olsen call those their favorite episodes. They talked about it with the New York Post.

Williams said, “When we went to Hawaii [for the trilogy episode Hawaii Bound], the only thing I’ve been longer than a Brady is a surfer.

“I had to talk them into letting me do my own surfing, and the amazing thing, for the two days we filmed that [episode], the beach was rented by our company from the state,” he says. “So everyone that was out there surfing with me was a paid extra, which gave me a lot of juice and priority on the waves.

“I was like, ‘Hey, guys, I’ll grab this one, the cameras are rolling.'”