‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Wishes a Happy Valentine’s Day with Tribute to Florence Henderson

When you can get The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick to remember her TV mom on Valentine’s Day, then it’s worth a story.

McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on the famed ABC sitcom, took to Twitter on Monday. In her share, she pays tribute to Florence Henderson. You will remember Henderson played Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch. Let’s see what she shared for us all.

#HappyValentinesDay ❤️And Happy Heavenly Birthday Flo❤️

Sending you all lots of love ❤️ #HugDay

What a sweet moment put into GIF form. Henderson gets a hug from McCormick on the TV show some years ago. The actress also remembers Henderson’s birthday, too.

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Remains Popular With Sitcom Airing In Reruns

Both are linked together forever thanks to TV reruns. The Brady Bunch lasted five seasons on network TV, then quickly moved along to syndication. It’s funny because before the show started, Henderson already was an established star. She appeared as part of the NBC morning show Today and had a nightclub act to boot.

But that Carol Brady turn really does cement Henderson as a classic TV icon. McCormick also has that moniker, too, thanks to the Marcia role. She’s continued to honor and remember both Henderson and Robert Reed, who played Mike Brady, for years.

The Brady Bunch came from the creative mind of Sherwood Schwartz. Just a few years before, he’d made a name for himself thanks to Gilligan’s Island.

Stars Like Henderson, Robert Reed Helped Show Along During Its Run

Finding stars like Henderson and Reed to appear on the sitcom added an extra bit of star power. Yes, Reed was not a fan of many of the show’s scripts. He also had run-ins with Schwartz, too, which just caused issues at times.

A while back, McCormick and her co-star Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady, were talking about the good old days in an interview. When asked about doing the show, McCormick said, “When we were doing it, we were having so much fun.” It also is pointed out that everyone in the cast cared about each other.

Does the subject of escapism from life’s troubles ever come up for you? McCormick said in the interview, “I think we are all actually looking for a place to escape.” Those were simpler times, to an extent, when the show first aired on ABC. There were definitely some values that were shared from parents to children. Lest we forget Alice the housekeeper, played by Ann B. Davis, too.

People tune in from all over the world to catch those reruns. It brightens their days. And you can make sure to watch the show on cable networks or even streaming platforms like Pluto.