’The Brady Bunch’ Star Florence Henderson Explained How the Show Differed from Other Sitcom

The Brady Bunch was an iconic show for the time. It was also a very different show for the time. It became ever so popular because of how much it differed from so many other sitcoms. In an interview with The Foundation Academy, Henderson explained how the show differs from so many other sitcoms that never reached the heights of the show.

“It was a sitcom, but it was a bit more stylized and I don’t think Robert Reed ever understood that,” Henderson said in the interview. There were times where Henderson had to step in and help her on-screen husband she revealed. She said, “Bob, this comedy. This is not Shakespeare.” She was proud of the work and found it important to remember that the show was not supposed to be that serious. She remained grounded and worked with her castmate to keep things funny. “And for what it was, I think it was good.”

Henderson goes on to talk about how seriously she took her role and the show. It could have easily not worked, but Henderson valued the show and the script. She and the cast worked to make the ‘lines’ better and more. “We took it very seriously,” Henderson revealed to the interviewer. It all worked, too because the show’s creator Sherwood Schwartz “knew what he wanted” Henderson mentioned towards the end of the interview. Henderson knew how to make the show better and Sherwood knew what he wanted in the broadcast.

Florence Henderson on ‘The Brady Bunch’

Henerson was an icon as Carol Brady. Fans loved her role and Henderson loved starring in it for so many years. In fact, she told St. Anthony Messenger magazine, “I frequently am contacted by people who want to thank me for The Brady Bunch.” It meant a lot of things to a lot of folks all over the country and the world.

She continued, “Whether they grew up during the show’s original television run or are brand-new fans of the present generation, they tell me how important The Brady Bunch has been in their lives. I wanted to portray Carol as a loving, fun, affectionate mother, and it seemed to resonate with a lot of people who maybe had the same situation I did growing up. To think that something I was involved in had such a positive effect on the lives of so many people is satisfying beyond words.”

Now, even today, folks still want to rewatch the iconic show following around the Bradys. She wanted to make Carol Brady work for folks. She brought some of her personal experience to the role, too. It was a positive show with values that folks still admire and appreciate still today.