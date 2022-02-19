‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Has ‘No Memory’ of Starring in This 1960s Commercial

Maureen McCormick has “no memory” of starring in a 1960s commercial with Dabney Coleman, and “The Brady Bunch” star is just fine with it.

The 65-year-old McCormick had both a Throwback Thursday moment and a Senior Moment with the post. In the video, Coleman didn’t recall the commercial either.

Happy #FlashbackFriday 📺 I have no memory of doing this commercial and neither does #DabneyColeman . Thanks #JayLeno for the memories! #1960s pic.twitter.com/ZswGLogwuJ — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) February 19, 2022

Many McCormick fans chimed in with positive comments on the commercial. One fan named Scott said, “Wow that’s incredible Maureen…I’m also happy I’m not the only one who can’t remember events from their youth. Thank you for sharing.”

Another fan named Dirk Wilbury said, “Dorian Gray has nothing on you, Maureen.”

McCormick Posts Jay Leno Video About Commercial

“The Brady Bunch” star took to Twitter to post the brief black-and-white clip of her former commercial co-star Coleman. The actor appeared on “Tonight Show with Jay Leno” back on Sept. 12, 1994.

With Coleman playing so many bad guy parts, Leno looked around to find the actor in a “good guy” role. Coleman was known for his bad guy roles in “9 To 5,” “WarGames,” and “Dragnet,” to name a few.

The actor’s “Madman of The People” show was on NBC in 1994. The 16-episode had Coleman starring as Jack “Madman” Buckner. Cynthia Gibb and “Bosch” star Amy Aquino, also starred on the 90s show.

Anyway, the actor, then 62, confessed to Leno he had no memory of the commercial. This Aamco gas commercial has him playing a dad to a young Maureen McCormick in her pre-Brady days. Leno shows the commercial, and it’s pretty darn cute.

Coleman did many television commercials in his career. He even did one in the 1960s with then-wife Jean Hale for the Rambler carmaker. Other ads included vodka, newspapers, cigarettes, and diet-canned food.

Maureen McCormick Remembers TV Mom on Valentine’s Day

On Monday, the former Marcia Brady actress paid tribute to Florence Henderson.

Henderson, who played famous TV mom Carol Brady, died in 2016.

#HappyValentinesDay ❤️And Happy Heavenly Birthday Flo❤️

Sending you all lots of love ❤️ #HugDay pic.twitter.com/Tk0gTs1F0A — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) February 14, 2022

Maureen McCormick shared a clip of her getting a big, squeezy hug from Henderson from their old show. The actress has also paid tribute to Henderson on other occasions while remembering Robert Reed, who played dad Mike Brady.

The television show lasted five seasons and countless reruns. But it has lived on in the memories of its cast and viewers for years.

McCormick Shares Photo From First Acting Gig

In another Throwback Thursday moment from earlier this month, the former actress shared a couple of photos. One showed McCormick in one of her first roles, while the others featured her first-ever script.

She said her “Wind It Up And It Breaks” show was at the La Jolla Playhouse. The photo featured her with Golden Globe-nominated actor Jack Weston. The actor died in 1996.

Ultimately, she thanked her mom for saving everything in the Twitter post.