‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers One of the ‘Coolest Shows’ From the 1970s

The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick is reflecting on one of her all-time favorite shows. She mentioned that it’s one of the coolest shows from the 1970s.

Earlier today, McCormick reshared a tweet from one of the most successful voice-over actors, David Jolliffe. Throughout Jolliffe’s career, he has produced more than 1,000 episodes on television. Today, he’s reminiscing on one of his former shows.

In the tweet, Jolliffe wrote, “I lived The 222 palindrome while at 20th Century Fox. We aired on ABC for 113 episodes, from September 17, 1969, until January 11, 1974. #2sDay #22h22 #Room222.”

Shortly after, McCormick reshared the tweet with her own personal comment. She wrote, “One of the coolest shows from 1969 to 1974! #Room222 with my friend @TheDaveJolliffe. We were on Friday nights together on ABC. Happy #22222Day #2sday #22h22.”

Additionally, several Twitter users are going back in time and remembering how great this show was too. For example, one user mentioned that she’s feeling nostalgic with this tweet.

“The nostalgia of this tweet brings back some very good memories of when I was kid too. The “good ole days,” one user wrote.

“That’s so funny! I didn’t know the symbolism of all the two’s till today, then instantly thought of #Room222! Great show! Wonder if the numbers were meant something to the producers,” another fan said.

Maureen McCormick Revealed the Positives and Negatives of Working on The Brady Bunch

Not everyone is going to like every job they have. There’s always going to be a negative outlook on certain things at work. But every negative thing has a positive approach, at least in some cases. And Maureen McCormick revealed a few of the positives and negatives that she faced towards the end of The Brady Bunch.

Unfortunately, the actress developed a cocaine addiction before she could begin the spinoff series, The Brady Brides. In a 2008 interview, she told USA Today about the moment she hit rock bottom.

“I hit rock bottom when I was doing ‘The Brady Brides,’ McCormick said. “I was supposed to be at the studio, screen testing to pick the guy that would play my husband. At this time, I had been up for three days doing coke and was playing solitaire in my closet.”

McCormick then said her agent helped her realize that she had a problem and needed help. Afterward, the interviewer asked her to give some advice to the younger stars dealing with fame.

“To be yourself and to learn from your mistakes,” she stated. “If you have a problem, try to get help, you can get through it if you get help.”