‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Shares Lyrics to Her ‘New Favorite Song’

On Monday (January 31st), The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick took to her Twitter to share the lyrics to her new favorite song, “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen.

“Happy Monday Y’all! The lyrics to my new favorite song “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen,” The Brady Bunch actress declared. The song’s chorus reads, “I want a house with a crowded table// And a place by the fire for everyone// Let us take on the world while we’re young and able// And bring us back together when the day is done.”

Happy Monday Y’all! The lyrics to my new favorite song “Crowded Table” by @TheHighwomen ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/LYbORG9sig — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) January 31, 2022

Fans of The Brady Bunch star shared their thoughts on the social media platform about the song. “That song can have so many meanings for someone,” an admirer stated. “It’s being used at funerals, I hear. Wonderful song.”

Another fan tweeted, “That really is beautiful Maureen. I definitely need to follow them. Thank you again for sharing such beautiful and wonderful things. We grew up gather and you still bring me happiness. You are an incredible lady. So grateful to know you.”

‘The Brady Bunch’ Actress Maureen McCormick Previously Spoke About Her Music Career

During a 1995 interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick spoke about her music career and her country album When You Get A little Lonely.

“I can just hear Jan, ‘Marcia, Marcia, Marcia! She has everything. The groovy guys, the debate club awards, the cool swingy hair, and now this!’” McCormick declared about her The Brady Bunch sister.

Speaking about the album, The Brady Bunch actress explained that she actually was contacted by a recording company 20 years prior to the album’s release. “I was offered a country recording contract, but turned it down to go to UCLA. I was always sorry.

The Brady Bunch star notably made her public singing debut in the Brady band. “We weren’t the Partridge Family!” McCormick admitted. She also said her life was not like her character’s. “I couldn’t even get a date to the prom. [My husband] Michael had never seen the show when we met. It was great. No preconceptions.”

Also speaking about how Rosie O’Donnell contributed to her landing a role on the Broadway production of Grease, The Brady Bunch icon stated, “She is, hands down, my biggest fan. We had the same singing teacher and ran into each other. She was, ‘Oh, my gosh! Marcia Brady!’”

McCormick stated that O’Donnell actually recommended her to replace the comedy as Rizzo. As thanks, McCormick gave O’Donnell her Cindy Brady’s Kitty Carry-All doll. “Rosie went out of her mind.”

In regards to any music gigs on her schedule, McCormick added, “Susan Olsen [Cindy] and Chris Knight [Peter] are both getting married this summer. Maybe I’ll get to do a little number.”