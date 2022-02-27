‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Susan Olsen Opened Up About Her Sitcom Roots

When “The Brady Bunch” star Susan Olsen joined the iconic show, she was only eight years old. She grew up in front of America throughout her five years on the show, spending her formative teen years in front of an audience. She went on to reprise her “Brady Bunch ” role in many spinoffs and specials that followed the show’s end.

While she did pick up other acting jobs after “The Brady Bunch,” the star switched gears and has spent most of her adult life as a radio host. No matter what jobs Susan Olsen spends her time on though, she’ll never forget her time on “The Brady Bunch.” The star opened up in an interview reported by FOX in 2019 about her sitcom roots.

While talking about why “The Brady Bunch” remains so iconic years after it ended, Olsen shared her perspective. “I say in order to have immortality, you have to have a soul and the soul is love. And I think that the love that was shown on the show, it was genuine between all of us cast members and I think people pick up on that.”

While Olsen reflects maturely on her television days now, she didn’t always have positive feelings about the show.

“I never thought I would say this because when I was younger I was very rebellious and I really hated the fact that I was in such a wholesome show with American values and family values. But guess what – now I’m so proud of that,” she reflected at an “Under the Stars” event.

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Says Show Helped Her Grow

The now 60-year-old shared that she appreciated how many people saw The Brady family and their dynamic as something to strive towards in their own home lives. She also revealed that portraying the role of Cindy Brady actually helped the actress herself grow into being a young woman.

“I think that being an actress helped me to grow. I don’t really think that the show helped me to grow so much as people that watched the show learned to grow,” shared Olsen. “People would ask me, ‘Don’t you wish that ‘The Brady Bunch’ was your real family?’ And I’m like no – because my family is just as good and they’re a little bit funnier, a little weirder, but I know so many people that literally say that the show saved their lives.”

She continued, “And you know, I had a great family life but for people – and other people that had a great family life loved it too– but there were people that didn’t have a great life and as children, they depended on the show. And it’s for them that I really feel responsible.”

Ultimately, Olsen seems grateful for the role “The Brady Bunch” had in getting to where she is today, even if she didn’t always love it in her youth.