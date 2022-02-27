‘The Brady Bunch’: What Star Susan Olsen Did Before the Show?

Believe it or not, there was a time when Susan Olsen wasn’t Cindy from The Brady Bunch.

That’s right, Olsen had a short but sweet stint in Hollywood before joining the famous family in 1969. The young actress got her start by playing guest roles on shows like Gunsmoke and Ironside. And she even got to sing with Elvis Presley in The Trouble With Girls.

However, she had been acting for less than a year when she landed the role of Cindy Brady. So it was hard for anyone to see her as anyone but the curly-haired Brady kid. And that fact made it virtually impossible to play any other character.

And the length of time Olsen starred as Cindy didn’t help the typecasting either. Over the span of 21 years, the actress played the infamous character in eight different television shows and made for TV movies. And she even had a cameo in the 1995 spoof The Brady Bunch Movie.

The only time she had the chance to reprise her role and didn’t was in the 1988 movie A Very Brady Christmas. When the other castmates filmed the flick, Susan Olsen was on her honeymoon. However, that wasn’t the reason she declined the offer.

Apparently, the producers had pulled a shady move and refused to pay her what she was worth. And despite the fact that her on-screen sisters Eve Plumb and Maureen McCormick fought for her, the producers wouldn’t back down.

“I was asking for way less than the two other girls wanted, but they still wouldn’t give it to me,” she said via MeTV.

Susan Olsen didn’t hold a grudge though. She did return to the franchise in 1990 for the spinoff series The Bradys.

Susan Olsen Felt Trapped in her ‘The Brady Bunch’ Persona

Although Susan Olsen had a strong career because of her Brady persona, there was a time when she resented being tied to it.

As the star revealed in a 1995 reunion, she had hoped to expand her acting portfolio after landing the role on the classic sitcom, but typecasting had other plans for her.

When the original The Brady Bunch show was canceled in 1974, Susan Olsen had no idea just how many spinoffs would spawn from it. And when she got her first call to reprise Cindy in The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, she was thrilled.

Initially, she thought, “cool! You know, I’d love to have another job.”

But the novelty quickly wore off once she realized that the character wasn’t going away.

“Be careful what you ask for,” Olsen shared. “You just might get it. I’ll be forever Cindy. Where will this end, I’ll be 80 years old playing Cindy.”