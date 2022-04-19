‘The Brady Bunch’: Why Mike Brady Actor Robert Reed Refused to Say This Line

Filming a long-running television series means spending dozens of hours with the same people every week, oftentimes acting out intimate situations, whether that be between on-screen family members, friends, or romantic interests. Over time, that on-screen intimacy becomes reality. The actors bond in real life, forming friendships that last well beyond the length of the show.

All the actors behind the classic TV show Leave It to Beaver, for example, recall there being a genuine camaraderie between cast members, both on set and off. The stars of Law & Order: SVU have also maintained a close friendship for more than 20 years. For the cast of The Brady Bunch, however, things weren’t quite so sunny.

The actors behind the beloved sitcom say that filming The Brady Bunch was oftentimes a stressful experience, mainly because Robert Reed, the actor behind Mike Brady, absolutely hated the show.

Before The Brady Bunch, Robert Reed’s focus was on theater. He particularly enjoyed performing the works of Shakespeare. And to Reed, the transition from classic literature to situation comedy was a huge step down. “Television, in general, was beneath him,” series creator Sherwood Schwartz told the Television Academy Foundation. “And situation comedy was beneath television, in his opinion.”

According to Schwartz, Robert Reed “wound up on a show that he didn’t want to do in the first place. And it became more and more difficult for him.”

The actor might have made things harder for his coworkers. However, he never let his distaste for the show affect his performances. “Whatever he chose to do after arguing and fussing and so forth, he would do well,” Schwartz added.

The One ‘Brady Bunch’ Line Mike Brady Actor Robert Reed Refused to Say

Robert Reed played the perfect father on The Brady Bunch to perfection, but he had little in common with the easygoing Mike Brady. On the contrary, he was often combative backstage. Florence Henderson, the actress behind his on-screen wife, Carol Brady, said his poor attitude came from a general unhappiness with his life as a closeted man.

“Here he was, the perfect father of this wonderful little family, a perfect husband,” Henderson told ABC News. “He was an unhappy person. I think had Bob not been forced to live this double life, I think it would have dissipated a lot of that anger and frustration.”

Despite Reed’s unsavory behavior, the rest of The Brady Bunch cast did their best to embrace him. And though he would often argue, Robert Reed would typically come around on his The Brady Bunch lines and perform Mike Brady in the way he was written. There was one line, however, that Reed categorically refused to say.

The script called for Mike Brady to walk through the door and exclaim that the house smelled like “strawberry heaven,” but Robert Reed flat out refused. Before Reed agreed to any lines, he would fact-check them with the Encyclopedia Britannica.

During his research into the “strawberry heaven” line, Reed discovered that strawberries don’t have a smell while cooking. As such, he refused to say the line because he felt it was inaccurate. Instead, the episode features Mike Brady stepping into the house and saying, “I do believe I’ve died and gone to strawberry heaven.”