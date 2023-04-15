‘The Conners’ Adds ‘Goonies’ Star Sean Astin as New Love Interest

The Conners is welcoming Sean Astin to the show as a potential love interest for Becky, played by Lecy Goranson. TVLine was first with the news. Astin starred in The Goonies and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. He will play Tyler, who is a potential love match for Becky. Astin appears in Season 5’s third-to-last episode, airing Wednesday, April 19 (ABC, 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central), when Jackie and Louise try to help Dan’s eldest daughter meet a new guy.

In a sneak peek, Becky and Tyler are seen at the Lobo Lounge. Becky is knocking back a soda there. She and Tyler talk about their shared desire to find someone they actually like. They both want to skip past the “getting to know you” phase of the relationship.

Becky On ‘The Conners’ Has Had Trouble Moving On Since Mark’s Death

Becky has struggled to move on in the years since Mark’s death. Though his passing was referenced several times during 2018’s Roseanne revival — Darlene and David named their son in his honor — it was never revealed how he passed. It wasn’t until The Conners‘ third season that the spinoff explained that Mark died in a freak motorcycle accident.

Becky has stayed (mostly) single. She briefly entertained a romance with baby daddy Emilio, but their relationship fizzled out before it truly got underway. There was also Wyatt, a Green Bay Packers fan that Chicago Bears fan Dan nearly chased out of the house in Season 2, and former high school classmate Mikey, who was last seen at Dan and Louise’s wedding in Season 4.

Darlene Has To Prepare Herself For Becoming A Grandmother

Meanwhile, in a recent episode, we found out that Harris was pregnant. That makes Darlene, played by Sara Gilbert, a grandmother. Talk about feeling old right now! But there are issues afoot with this pregnancy. The father, Kai, is not around as he got chased out by a baseball-bat-wielding Louise..

For years, viewers have kept up with Jackie Harris, played by Laurie Metcalf, and her different jobs. Of course, she spent a stretch on the Lanford Police Department. Yet she left that job after a period of time. Why did she leave? The reason was kept quiet for some time. But Jackie finally opened up and said that she was tired of seeing teenagers ruin their lives with a life of crime.

Whoopi Goldberg made a cameo appearance on The Conners in March. She played Holland Glen, who is Mark’s music teacher. She also is a former classmate of Jackie’s and got hit in the head by Jackie in band. See, she was a rifle twirler. Holland was a drum major who stood behind Jackie.