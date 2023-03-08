‘The Conners’ Gives First Look at Anticipated Whoopi Goldberg Cameo

Whoopi Goldberg is making an appearance on the ABC sitcom The Conners and she’s coming with some fire inside her. Goldberg, in Wednesday night’s episode, will play Holland Glen. Holland is Mark’s intimidating music teacher. But she’s also a former classmate of Jackie, too.



Here is how it all breaks down. Jackie was a rifle twirler in Lanford High’s color guard and Holland was a drum major. Holland had the misfortune of standing behind Dan’s sister-in-law, and got bonked in the head with Jackie’s toy rifle.

Holland Fires Back At Jackie On ‘The Conners’ Episode On Wednesday Night

Now Jackie swears it was an accident. Holland isn’t buying it. She accuses Jackie of being “an attention-deprived so-and-so” who was trying to show her up. “I’m spinning my drum, twirling my sticks, and you try to outdo me by flipping your rifle 20 feet in the air,” Holland exclaims. She’s still bent about the whole thing. This can’t bode too well for Mark and his chances at the vacant seat in Lanford High School’s chamber orchestra, TV Line reports.

Longtime fans of The Conners recall Jackie’s history as a toy rifle twirler. Throughout Seasons 1 and 2, Jackie held a grudge against Katey Sagal’s Louise. Why? Because Louise’s garage band never left Jackie any time to show off her twirling skills in the annual Lanford High talent show.

Goldberg’s Character Is The Second Former Classmate Introduced In Season 5

Meanwhile, Goldberg’s Holland is the second former classmate of Dan, Jackie, and Louise to be introduced in Season 5 of The Conners. In the Jan. 11 episode, Shameless‘ William H. Macy appeared as pool supply business magnate Smitty Cusamano. He had a thing for Dan’s late wife, Roseanne. He even took Roseanne to homecoming, but Dan went home with her and Smitty never forgot about it.

Speaking of not forgetting about it, Roseanne Barr is highly critical of The Conners. “It didn’t faze them to murder [Roseanne],” Barr said in another TV Line interview. “They s— on my contribution to television and the show itself.”

Barr admits that she has not watched an episode of The Conners at all. “When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I’m mentally ill or have mental health issues, that they [wanted] me to commit suicide…,” Barr said. “And all of that was to say thank you for bringing 28 million viewers, which they never had before and will never see again. Because they can kiss my a–.”