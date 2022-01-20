‘The Conners’ Star Katey Sagal Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes

Let’s celebrate Katey Sagal of The Conners. Her fans cheered her 68th birthday by finally catching a glimpse of Louise in Wednesday’s episode.

Sagal, who always plays a strong, smart, funny woman on screen, thanked those folks who sent her birthday greetings.

“I just wanted to thank all of you for the amazing birthday wishes sent to me on Instagram today!” The Conners star posted on Instagram on Twitter.

Did You See Sagal on The Conners Wednesday? She Missed Several Weeks of Production Because of Leg Injury

Sagal missed a chunk of production work on The Conners after a car accident. She was hit by a Tesla as she crossed a street close to lunchtime. This was back in mid-October. Her injuries were severe enough to keep her in the hospital overnight.

She suffered leg injuries, which forced her to use a wheelchair to get around after she left the hospital. Bruce Helford, executive producer of The Conners, detailed Sagal’s return to the show in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“She was sidelined when she tried to tackle a car,” Helford said. “We had to do a scene with her where she was only sitting down because she wasn’t really fully walking.”

Helford told ET that Sagal will be back for episode 14. That’s three episodes from now.

“We’re really happy that she’s back and happy that she’s safe and well,” Helford said. “She’s anxious to get back to work.”

Wednesday Episode Also Featured a Rock Star

Besides offering a glimpse of Louise, Wednesday’s episode of The Conners also featured a familiar face. Joe Walsh of Eagles fame guest-starred as Aldo’s dad. And he and John Goodman go at it because he doesn’t like his son dating Dan’s granddaughter. (Darlene’s daughter, Harris). Walsh plays a blue-collar type on the show. Walsh’s character and Dan then have a duet that ends the episode.

“That’s also pretty damn wonderful,” Helford said. He called Walsh “one of the most naturally funny human beings that I’ve ever worked with.”

Obviously, Walsh can do more than sing. He has a long list of TV appearances, including the Drew Carey Show and Criminal Minds.

The next new The Conners episode is Feb. 2. But then the show goes on hiatus during the Winter Olympics.

Sagal joined the cast in 2018 as the love interest of Dan’s. Her character and Dan were childhood friends. She managed Casa Bonita, the popular bar in Lanford.

The two married in an episode last October. Sagal probably is best known as Peg Bundy from Married … with Children. That’s the classic comedy that helped launch the Fox network. She also starred in Sons of Anarchy from 2008-14. The series was created by her husband, Kurt Sutter. She did have the lead in Rebel, but ABC canceled the series last year.