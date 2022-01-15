‘The Conners’ Star John Goodman Reveals He Was Hospitalized After ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Fight

John Goodman “got his bell rung” after a stunt went wrong during the filming of his HBO series The Righteous Gemstones. The 69-year-old star said he forgot his age and thought he was a 23-year-old “stunt boy.” That decision landed him in the hospital.

Goodman stars as Dr. Eli Gemstone in the dark comedy about a dysfunctional, corrupt, and world-famous family of televangelists. The first episode of the second season aired on Sunday. The Conners star was filming a fight scene for that episode when he slipped and slammed his head into a truck.

“We were quite a few takes in with the fight, and it was maybe 1:30-2:00 in the morning. I’m 69 years old. So, I lost my footing,” John Goodman told Newsweek. “The choreography was safe, everything was safe, but I lost my footing and slammed headfirst into the rear of a truck and got, as they say, my bell rung. … We had it all anyway. So, to be safe I went to a hospital and got a concussion protocol to follow and some pictures taken of my head to make sure it was OK.”

He told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that doctors couldn’t tell if he had a concussion or not. “So, I guess I’m OK,” he joked.

He didn’t say if there were lingering effects, but he’ll never forget the sound of his head hitting the truck.

“It was the loudest thing I’ve ever heard,” he told Fallon.

John Goodman Talks About His 200-Pound Weight Loss

John Goodman’s weight never held him back as an actor. He built an impressive résumé on his husky frame. But in 2007 when he tipped the scales at 400 pounds, he decided he needed to be healthier. He’s lost 200 pounds since then.

“I’d rather be healthy and laughed at than overweight and laughed at,” Goodman told Newsweek. “Plus, I heard someone say that you can be old, or you can be fat, but being old and fat doesn’t really work very well.”

The Big Lebowski star said his weight had been up and down most of his life, but he wanted to make a real change.

“This time I wanted to do it slowly,” Goodman said. “Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”

He adopted a Mediterranean diet, which focuses on fish, olive oil, vegetables, and fruits, The Sun said. He also walks, clocking 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day. Goodman was exercising more, but he had to cut back a few years ago because of his schedule.

That’s the push-and-pull of changing your life, he told Howard Stern. There are good days and bad days.

“It’s an ongoing process for the rest of my life,” he said. “You look in the mirror every day and go, ‘I gotta deal with this the rest of the day, I gotta deal with this schmuck?’”