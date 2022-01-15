‘The Conners’ Star John Goodman Says His 1980 ‘SNL’ Audition Was the ‘Worst Thing’ He’s Ever Done

We all know The Conners funnyman John Goodman as a bonafide Saturday Night Live legend. But his reign on the show could have gotten an earlier start—had his first audition not been “awful.”

At 69 years old, Goodman has appeared on Saturday Night Live 13 times. The only two celebrities to beat that number are Alec Baldwin with 17 visits and Steve Martin with 15. So, it’s safe to say that the show loves calling Goodman to the stage.

The first time Goodman hosted at Studio 8H was back in 1998 with Cameron Diaz and The Smashing Pumpkins. But interestingly, Goodman’s first SNL audition was back in 1980.

During a remote chat on the Jimmy Fallon Show, Goodman admitted that he was entirely unprepared for that audition. And because of that, he didn’t get the gig.

“It’s not that I had any material to show or anything,” he said. ” I just knew they’d hire me … because I’m a nice guy.”

But since it was another 18 years before he appeared on the iconic show, we can assume that they didn’t take his personality into account.

The Big Lebowski actor wasn’t too upset about the SNL flop, though. And furthermore, he knew he didn’t deserve the job.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever done in front of people in my life,” he said about the audition. “I wrote something about 15 minutes before I went over there. Oh god, it was awful.”

‘The Conners’ Executive Producer Had to Write Around Katey Sagal’s Injuries

Last fall, actress Katey Sagal was hit by a car while crossing an LA street. And while she only suffered minor injuries, the incident created some issues with her new job on The Conners.

As executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan told Entertainment Tonight, they had to get creative as the actress healed.

“She was sidelined when she tried to tackle a car,” Helford laughed. “We had to do a scene with her where she was only sitting down because she wasn’t really fully walking.”

Though Sagal has appeared in a few episodes this season, she couldn’t make it to set for most of her episodes. So Helford and Caplan had to find ways to write her out of the scripts.

However, she’s feeling better after taking a few months off. And Sagal is ready to get back to work this winter. So we can expect to see Dan’s new wife more often in episodes to come.

“We understand she’s pretty well healed up and she’s making her return to the family in episode 14,” Helford shared. “We’re really happy that she’s back and happy that she’s safe and well… She’s anxious to get back to work.”