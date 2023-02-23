‘The Conners’: Why the Latest Episode’s Bombshell Will Make You Feel Old

The classic tv show Roseanne and its belated spin-off, The Conners, have never shied away from controversial topics. In the latest episode, Darlene’s daughter, Harris, revealed she’s pregnant. That’s right, Darlene is going to have to pick out her official grandmother name.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows

Still, this being The Conners, the news wasn’t simply met with a hug and congrats from the family. For one thing, the father of the baby, Kai, is no longer in the picture. In the ninth episode of Season 5, Louise welcomed Kai into her home – only to find out he was stealing from her. Their story ended with Louise expelling him using a baseball bat, according to TV Line. Consequently, it is safe to believe that Harris will be raising the child on her own.

As soon as Harris’ announcement was made, the Conner clan began to debate if she is truly prepared to become a parent. Dan (John Goodman) had an opposite reaction than when Darlene and David revealed they were expecting. He thought his granddaughter should have the baby no matter how ready she may be.

“Look, I know this is a shock. You’re probably feeling there is no way I am ready to have this baby. We’ve all felt like that,” Dan said. “There is never enough time. There is never enough money or enough anything you just make it happen, and somehow it all works out.”

On ‘The Conners’, no subject is taboo

Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), on the other hand, openly supported abortion revealing that it’s what she chose at Harris’ age with no regrets afterward. “Harris, my opinion is that you need to go with your gut on this and I think that I know what your decision is going to be,” Jackie advised. Dan snoots back with, “How do you know?”

“Because if Harris wasn’t pregnant, there is no way she would be thinking about having a kid,” Jackie explains. “Harris, I love you, I don’t think you’re prepared for this. I had to make this choice when I was your age and I knew that I wasn’t ready, and it was a decision that I’ve never regretted so if you decide that that’s what’s right for you, I support that.”

Darlene, played by Sara Gilbert in The Conners, had a stern opinion right away due to her own experience as an adolescent mother and the difficulties she experienced throughout her life.

“I am thrown that you feel this is something to even think about,” Darlene tells Harris. “If I could go back and really think it through and choose to have you later and on way more solid ground I would do that,” she added. “People who don’t have money who have kids at your age just continue the cycle of poverty.”



It should come as no surprise that the sitcom is tackling heavy subject matter. From religion to mass shootings, gender identity, and sobriety – The Conners portrays the struggles of an average working-class family in Illinois. It confronts everyday life challenges head-on with gripping storylines and memorable characters. Still, a lot of people raised on Roseanne in the 80s and 90s will no doubt balk at Darlene potentially being a grandma.