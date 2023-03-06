‘The Connors’ Latest Episode Leaves Fans Reeling After Brutal Twist

The Connors ended its latest episode with an absolutely heartwrenching plot twist that proved once again that the series is just as much of a drama as it is a comedy.

Warning, spoilers ahead.

Just as it has been in previous seasons, this year’s Conner/Healy/Harris story is riddled with sadness. Most recently, Beverly announced on Thanksgiving that she is in the early stages of dementia, and her daughter Jackie soon realized her mother was deeper into the disease than she knew.

But the Feb. 23 installment had a happier turn when we found out that Harris was expecting. Initially, the news brought some fear and drama because the father was Kai, a drifter Harris briefly dated but shunned after she learned he was stealing from her.

After talking through her options with Jackie, Darlene, and Dan, she decided she wanted to keep the baby. Darlene and Jackie initially suggested that was the wrong choice. But once Harris stressed that she was ready to be a mother, the rest of the family was on board. With that, she moved home and everyone excitedly began to prepare for a new addition.

Last week’s story stole that excitement almost as quickly as it came, though. After experiencing some painful stomach cramps, Harris found out she suffered a miscarriage, and the news nearly ruined her.

‘The Connors’ Help Harris Mourn Her Unexpected Loss

When Harris told her family about the miscarriage, she did so stoically and acted as though she could accept the loss. But it didn’t take long for her true feelings to erupt.

“I mean, I wasn’t planning to have a baby before I got pregnant,” she said. “And even though I decided to keep it, I guess I should be kind of relieved, right?”

Darlene walked into the conversation hoping to help her daughter lean into the crutch. But as The Connors has shown many times, her tactic didn’t work as she had planned. When Darlene agreed that everything turned out for the best, Harris crumbled.

“Of course you would think that,” Harris snapped. “You didn’t want me to have the baby to begin with, so I bet you’re really relieved.”

Eventually, Harris and Darlene had an emotional talk. Harris admitted that she was grappling with guilt because she felt like she somehow caused the miscarriage, and she also worried that she was alone in her grief.

Darlene helped her daughter deal with the emotions, and their often shaky bond grew stronger.

Sometimes all you really need is a Mom hug ❤️‍🩹 #TheConners pic.twitter.com/24fn18Ai93 — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) March 2, 2023

“No matter what you think, I would never, ever want you to go through something like this,” Darlene admitted. “There is not one bit of this that makes me happy. That was going to be my grandkid…you were just starting to wrap your head around keeping [the baby], and getting excited about being a mom, then suddenly that’s taken away.”

“Just the fact that you feel like you didn’t do enough means that, one day, you’re going to be a great mom,” she added.