‘The Expendables 4’: How Hiatus Between Sequels Can Improve Film

They say that some things are worth the wait. And, this is clearly the case when it comes to the latest addition to The Expendables film franchise, The Expendables 4!

It has been nearly a decade since some of pop culture’s most iconic action heroes lit up the big screen as The Expendables in The Expendables 3. And, another sequel to the popular action movie franchise has been promised for some time now. But, audiences have had a major wait. This wait, however, may be beneficial for the film overall; making the film even more popular. Well, more popular than it likely would’ve been if the film had been released shortly after the third installment of the franchise.

When the first film within the franchise premiered in 2022, the biggest draw was the nostalgic toss-back to the action movies from back-in-the-day. The film features some of the biggest names within the genre back to the big screen. These stars come together in one extraordinary production full of non-stop action, in The Expendables; giving action-movie fans a sort of dream-team production. Now, with the long wait for the newest addition to the franchise, the nostalgia for the genre – and the Expendables specifically – seems to be in full swing. Setting the stage for a very successful premiere!

As With the Other Additions, ‘The Expendables 4’ Will Bring Some Big Names To Our Big Screens

When the Expendables finally do make their return to the big screen, fans of the franchise can expect the “usual suspects” to return along with it. The film’s stars such as Dolph Lundgren, Sylvester Stallone, and Jason Statham will be returning. Additionally, the newest sequel will be adding some other big names to the much-anticipated sequel. The film is set to also star 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, and Iko Uwais joining the cast.

The Expendables franchise began twelve years ago and found almost immediate success. Featuring some of our favorite action heroes returning to the silver screen, The Expendables had a little something for everyone. The success of the film was so great, in fact, that the film’s first sequel, The Expendables 2 was released just two years later. This sequel saw even greater success than the first. However, the third installment of the franchise, The Expendables 3, didn’t enjoy the same success. Prompting a bit of a break between this and the latest sequel.

After spending years trying to get filming set up for the sequel, The Expendable’s 4 took a while to get off the ground. However, filming for the sequel began in 2021. But, even then, the film faced quite a few challenges slowing the production down. However, it seems possible that production on The Expendables 4 may be finally wrapping up. Enough, at least, for fans to expect the movie to hit theaters as early as late 2022.