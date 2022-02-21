‘The Godfather’ Director Francis Ford Coppola Reveals Surprising Favorite Movie He’s Made

Out of all the fantastic movies he’s made, “The Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola revealed a surprise that his favorite one was 2011’s “Twixt.”

Coppola’s Godfather are among the filmmaking’s best ones. He’s also got other great ones like “The Outsiders,” “Apocalypse Now,” and “The Rainmaker” on his resume.

But what makes this critically-panned movie one of his favorites? Well, he wrote, produced, and directed it. The 82-year-old director admits he’s got some “odd favorites” in an Associated Press interview.

Francis Ford Coppola said some of those odd favorites, including 1983’s “Rumble Fish,” 1979’s “Apocalypse Now,” and the new version of one of his Godfather hits called “The Godfather Coda.”

While he called them odd, one social media commenter wasn’t thrilled by the interview.

Michael Wenning called Francis Ford Coppola a “great director” and called his past comments about Marvel Films “right.”

But Wenning didn’t care for the interview and article, calling it “extremely boring and self-serving.”

‘Twixt’ Featured Val Kilmer, Ex-Wife

The director told the AP that the 2011 film “enchanting” and “quite personal.” Coppola said the film came out different in the way he intended. It was marketed as a horror film.

Val Kilmer starred as writer Hall Baltimore. Elle Fanning, Bruce Dern and former Kilmer spouse Joanne Whalley also have roles in the film. Tom Waits narrated the film.

Coppola said the film began as a dream, but ended more like a nightmare It involved a character similar to Edgar Allan Poe or Nathaniel Hawthorne.

The film’s title (originally called “Twixt Now and Sunrise”) came from the two worlds in the film, the dream and the waking worlds. Coppola primarily filmed the movie at his Napa County estate and other California locations.

The French seemed to love the Francis Ford Coppola film with one French film magazine, Cahiers du Cinéma, calling it the third-best film of 2012. That year had notable films “Django Unchained,” “Lincoln” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Overall, it got negative reviews.

Director Has Another Passion Project Coming

Movie Web reported that Francis Ford Coppola was putting $120 million into his next film called “Megalopolis.”

For you and me, $120 million is crazy money. Celebrity Net Worth pegs his net worth at $400 million, so he can cover the bills on this one.

Coppola has already worked on this film for several years, calling it a love story set in “timeless” New York City. The plot revolves around an architect’s dream of building a utopia city after disaster strikes. Several movie studios have rejected the film, but Coppola’s got several stars in mind. He said Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett, Forrest Whittaker, Jon Voight, Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Lange, and James Caan are likely stars for the film.

Collider reported that the film could start production this fall.