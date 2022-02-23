‘The Godfather’ Is Returning to Select Movie Theaters in Honor of 50th Anniversary This Week

Get ready, Godfather fans, because a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is coming your way. The iconic mob drama The Godfather hit theaters 50 years ago next month. And, in celebration of the anniversary, the film is coming to theaters once again – for a limited time, of course.

Starting this Friday (February 25), a restored version of The Godfather will play in select theaters around the world. Closer to the actual anniversary of the release (March 22), the entire trilogy will be available for purchase on 4K UHD.

For Godfather fans too young to have experienced the release of the film in real-time, the opportunity to see it in theaters is simply an offer you can’t refuse.

Widely regarded as the greatest film of all time, The Godfather has an impressive list of accolades. The film has three Oscars, five Golden Globes, a Grammy, and a Writers Guild of America Award – and that’s just to name a few.

The re-release of The Godfather in theaters is only the beginning of the festivities. In celebration of the 50th anniversary, Paramount Plus will premiere a limited series entitled The Offer. The series follows the making of The Godfather and features stars such as Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Giovanni Ribisi, and Dan Folger. The first three episodes of the series will debut on April 28.

‘The Godfather’ Spawned One of the Most Iconic Shows of All Time

Did you know that The Godfather is based on a book of the same name? Author Mario Puzo penned his epic crime novel in 1969. In doing so, he had no idea that he was creating what would one day be a worldwide phenomenon. The Godfather is held in such high regard, in fact, that a number of other hit films and TV shows were created in its image.

Goodfellas, Scarface, King of New York, Casino, Breaking Bad, and many others were clearly inspired by the classic film. Now, that list alone includes some incredible works of art. But The Godfather‘s biggest contribution? A strong argument could be made for The Sopranos.

Sopranos creator David Chase is never shy to admit that he drew a great deal of inspiration from the Francis Ford Coppola film when creating his iconic television show. And one zealous fan put together a 7-minute video detailing every Godfather reference in the series.

One of the most glaring Godfather references in The Sopranos is mobster Silvio Dante’s love for the franchise. Throughout the series, his fellow mobsters request that he do his Godfather Part III impression. He always enthusiastically agrees, putting on his best scowl before saying, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!”

The main crime families in The Godfather and The Sopranos also hold the shared values of family and loyalty. And you don’t ever take sides with anyone against the family.