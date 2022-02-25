‘The Godfather’ Star Talia Shire Knew Movie Would Be a Hit When Marlon Brando Walked on Set

Today, The Godfather holds the impressive title of the greatest film in cinema history. Back in the early 70s, however, the film was just entering production, and some actors had their doubts. Talia Shire, the actress behind Connie Corleone, says that she wasn’t sure the film was the masterpiece it aimed to be…until Marlon Brando stepped onto the set, that is.

As the iconic mafia drama celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the movie is getting a second run in the spotlight. Along with a revival run in theaters, The Godfather is also receiving a limited series on Paramount+ entitled The Offer. This series will recount the making of the legendary film and feature stars such as Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, and Colin Hanks.

On top of all that, many Godfather stars are treating fans to new interviews, giving fresh insight into the making of the film. One such star is Talia Shire, who gave a look into her experience acting alongside Marlon Brando. Shire says that, although Marlon Brando was only 46 when he accepted the role as Don Vito Corleone, he had the presence of a man well beyond his years.

“He walked onto the set as an incredibly young and handsome man,” Talia Shire remembers. “And then he would come onto the set fully made up, and he was this other person because he was a great actor. He had enormous craft. But it was something about that great artist with all of his craft and the collaboration with Francis. That was quite quite… You knew it was going to be great.”

Talia Shire Says She Shouldn’t Have Been Cast in ‘The Godfather’

Part of what makes The Godfather a classic is the believable, passionate performance from each of the movie’s actors. Even the actors with the smallest roles help to draw the viewer into the savage world of The Godfather.

The actress behind Connie Corleone, the only daughter of Don Vito Corleone is no exception. Looking back, however, The Godfather actress Talia Shire says that she wouldn’t have chosen herself for the film. This is, in large part, due to the fact that she’s the younger sister of Francis Ford Coppola, the director of the film.

Though she “had to audition” for the role and she and her brother “enjoyed a collaborative professional relationship on [the] movie,” their personal relationship led to conflict during production. Believe it or not, Paramount Pictures executives were unsure of their choice of director. So unsure, in fact, that they considered firing Coppola from the production.

Shire says the possibility “was really tough for Francis.” And she remembers that having his kid sister on the set only made it tougher. “The last thing he needed was his sister at that time. It added one more tension for him… I wouldn’t have had me on the set.”