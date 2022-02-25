‘The Godfather’ Star Talia Shire Recalls Filming ‘Rough’ Scene Between Connie and Carlo

Often dubbed the greatest film of all time, The Godfather is celebrating its 50th anniversary next month. Ahead of the occasion, Talia Shire recalled filming the movie and mentioned a “rough” scene between Connie and Carlo.

Speaking to the New York Post, Shire talked about making the legendary movie. In The Godfather, she played Connie, the only daughter of Don Corleone who married Carlo Rizzi. Something that particularly stuck with her was the scene where she is pregnant and gets into an altercation with Carlo. The encounter becomes physical, with her throwing dishes and him coming after her. According to Shire, it was a “rough” scene to shoot.

“It’s a rough thing to see a pregnant woman being knocked around,” she stated. On top of all that, cinematographer Gordon Willis was “in the center of the action,” which made her not want to have to do the scene again.

“And I had to move from place to place, and I was honestly terrified because you didn’t want to do another take,” Talia Shire continued. “Another take meant everything had to be reset, and I just wanted to keep going and sometimes things wouldn’t break. And I remember my shoes came off, and I kept running, hoping, ‘Feet don’t fail me now. I don’t want to get cut.’ But it was a marvel to shoot, and I think it was very potent.”

Though the entire film contains a vast amount of drama, calling the scene “potent” is accurate. It’s difficult to watch something like that and not find it disturbing in some way.

Talia Shire starred in The Godfather: Part II and the Rocky films, receiving Oscar nominations for the former and the first Rocky movie.

‘The Godfather’ Director Francis Ford Coppola Revealed his Favorite Movies and Includes a Surprising One

Francis Ford Coppola has his work cut out for him as a director. The Godfather, The Rainmaker, Apocalypse Now, and The Outsiders are but a few of his notable films. When talking about them, he listed some favorites and included one you might not expect.

The Associated Press Entertainment Twitter recently released a video where Coppola discussed his favorite movies. While you likely expect some of them like Apocalypse Now and even Rumble Fish, Twixt is the movie he calls his “new favorite.”

Not that he'll never take sides, but Francis Ford Coppola says it's tough to choose between his own films. He admits to some "odd favorites." pic.twitter.com/ul7vO5Kq5J — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 20, 2022

“But actually, I have a new film which is my favorite and it’s really just one I made much more like the original intention, which is a film I think actually nobody liked except me,” he began. “But right now at the moment, my favorite film is called Twixt Now and Sunrise.”

Going on, he said “and I just think it’s an enchanting film. It’s very personal, it’s quite different than how it came out. It was released more like a horror film, but it wasn’t. The horror was a personal horror.”

Overall, considering the film was “personal,” it’s understandable why it ranks ahead of some of the other blockbusters he created.