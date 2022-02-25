‘The Godfather’ Star Talia Shire Wouldn’t Have Put Herself in the Film

Actress Talia Shire got the role of a lifetime when she starred in the 1972 iconic movie, “The Godfather.” After fifty years, the film sits at the top of one of the greatest films of all time.

After all, the job was one she couldn’t refuse. According to the 75-year-old actress, she wouldn’t have hired herself for the role of Connie Corleone in the movie.

Her famous director brother, Francis Ford Coppola directed the Academy Award film. However, Shire told the New York Post that she wouldn’t have even hired herself for the role.

“And I think the last thing he needed was his sister at that time,” she said. “It added one more tension for him … I wouldn’t have had me on the set.”

Although the actress admitted she had to audition for the role, she and her older brother “enjoyed a collaborative professional relationship on that movie.”

Talia Shire played the daughter of an Italian mobster, Don Vito Coleone (Marlo Brando). She admitted that the scene where a pregnant Connie is throwing dishes while an attack from her husband was difficult to shoot.

“It’s a rough thing to see a pregnant woman being knocked around,” she acknowledged. She later explained that cinematographer Gordon Willis was “in the center of the action.”

“And I had to move from place to place, and I was honestly terrified because you didn’t want to do another take. Another take meant everything had to be reset, and I just wanted to keep going, and sometimes things wouldn’t break. And I remember my shoes came off, and I kept running, hoping, ‘Feet don’t fail me now. I don’t want to get cut.’ But it was a marvel to shoot, and I think it was very potent,” Shire continued.

‘The Godfather’ Star Talia Shire Said Marlon Brando ‘Had Enormous Craft’

Talia Shire admitted to knowing the film was going to be a masterpiece once Marlon Brando walked onto the set. Well, was she wrong?

“He walked onto the set as an incredibly young and handsome man,” she said. At the time of filming, Brando was 46-years-old.

“And then he would come onto the set fully made up, and he was this other person because he was a great actor. He had an enormous craft. But it was something about that great artist with all of his craft and the collaboration with Francis. You knew it was going to be great.”

Talia Shire continued to praise the cast of “The Godfather,” including John Cazale who died in 1978 from lung cancer.

“I feel I need to mention him,” she said. “He was one of the great actors that you wanted to act with or wanted to be with because he was the most generous artist around.”

Not only did the Shire make a name for herself in “The Godfather,” but she also played a role in another iconic franchise, Rocky.