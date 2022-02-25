‘The Godfather’: This Infamous Mob Boss Became Close Friends with One Actor

“The Godfather” was one of the most iconic trilogies of its time. It was a film that just celebrated its 50th anniversary. It’s a film that is still regarded as one of the best of all time. Well, another famous figure seemed to agree with that notion as this infamous mob boss became close friends with one actor from the films. Yes, John Gotti became close with John Martino who played Paulie Gatto in the film.

Martino told the New York Post, “He mentioned to somebody in my family, and they said to me, ‘Johnny, [Gotti] wants to meet you so bad.” They eventually met at a club in Manhattan and the relationship took off from there. He told a story about their introduction. He said, “He said, ‘Do me a favor: come over to the table and shake hands with the fellas, OK?’ These were all the skippers in the family. They all stood up for me, I shook hands with every one and I became very close to them at that time.”

Francis Ford Coppola on “The Godfather”

Francis Ford Coppola created what would become one of the most iconic movies of its time. However, it was based on a very popular book. Many fans wondered how much background the legendary director did ahead of creating the movie fifty years ago.

He told Cigar Afficianado, “When I directed The Godfather, I didn’t use the book or the script I had written. I used this [referring to the loose-leaf binder with diagrams]. I broke down each sequence, I made a little synopsis as to what happens, I wrote a paragraph as to what the time period, the 1940s, was like. Then, I put in images and the tone for each scene.”

It may not have been what you expected. It was a bit different in that way. He still did his homework, but he didn’t use the actual book for the film and wanted to create his own images and narratives.

He concluded on “The Godfather”, “Well, in truth, I read the books and I made the notes and then I took the job. When I accepted the job, I cut all the pages out of the book where I made my notes, and I glued them into this thing myself. I made this myself. And then I went through very carefully and I analyzed each scene. Like this. This was the scene when Michael killed Sollozzo in the Italian restaurant.”

He took a copious amount of notes. That much is clear and then he pieced all the notes together to make them all work for the film. He analyzed each moment and made sure it all made sense scene by scene. All the pieces mattered in the end.