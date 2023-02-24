‘The Goldbergs’ Ending on ABC After Season 10

ABC family sitcom The Goldbergs is reportedly leaving the network’s primetime lineup after its current Season 10. The show’s May season finale will be its series finale. But ABC has not commented on this issue.



Hearing this news probably is not a surprise to many. For shows of that age, renewals are not straightforward. There have been questions over the past couple of years on how long The Goldbergs can go. The half-hour show, from creator Adam F. Goldberg and Sony Pictures TV, is the longest-running live-action network comedy series currently on the air. Given how the broadcast business is going, there likely will not be many others coming behind it that would be able to join the exclusive club of live-action broadcast comedies with double-digit season, 200+ episode runs, Deadline reports.

A Year Ago, ABC Signed New Deals With ‘The Goldbergs’ Star, Original Cast Members

Just one year ago, ABC signed new deals with The Goldbergs star/executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey, as well as fellow original cast members Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, and Hayley Orrantia. This allowed the network to bring the comedy back for Season 10 and give it a proper ending after a trying 2021 for the comedy. The Goldbergs lost two core cast members: George Segal, who died in March of complications from bypass surgery, and Jeff Garlin, who exited in December following multiple misconduct allegations and HR investigations.

The Goldbergs follows the challenges, ups, downs, twists, and turns in the life of the chaotic but loving titular family during the Reagan era. Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop have been showrunners since succeeding creator Goldberg in the role ahead of Season 7.

Sitcom Has Reportedly Been a Solid Performer For ABC In Primetime Programming

Ratings-wise, The Goldbergs, which Goldberg based on his own experiences growing up, has been a solid performer for ABC. The show exceeded expectations in a challenging Tuesday 9 PM Eastern timeslot in its first season. It was then moved to ABC’s signature Wednesday comedy block, where it has been ever since. The Goldbergs has been anchoring the lineup at 8 PM Eastern for most of the time.

The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison and Doug Robinson Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Doug Robinson, Barnow, Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio and McLendon-Covey are executive producers.

At this point, only ABC’s hot sophomore comedy Abbott Elementary has been renewed for next season. Expected to get pickups are the Grey’s Anatomy-Station 19, The Rookie-The Rookie: Feds franchises as well as The Good Doctor and, possibly, its legal spinoff, The Good Lawyer. The Goldbergs is the second ABC series slated to end this season.