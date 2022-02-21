‘The Goldbergs’: New Set Photos Show First Look at Erica and Geoff’s Wedding

The Goldbergs are celebrating two big events this week! First, the hit ABC 1980s throwback sitcom series will be celebrating its 200th episode. And, with this, fans will see a big wedding as Erica Goldberg and her longtime childhood sweetheart, Geoff Schwartz finally tie the knot!

And, Entertainment Weekly has some first-look photographs of the big day. Giving fans an up-close sneak peek into the wedding we have all been waiting for. Even as a Geoff/Erica romance was all in Geoff’s head many seasons ago.

The Big ‘Goldberg’ Wedding Is Right Around the Corner

Entertainment Weekly has given Goldbergs fans a first look as series stars Hayley Orrantia and Sam Lerner come together on the set as Erica Goldberg and Geoff Schwartz finally tie the knot when they exchange nuptials in an upcoming episode of the popular sitcom.

In the long-awaited wedding event, Erica Goldberg takes our breath away in a strapless tulle-covered wedding gown. And, the groom’s wedding look certainly complements Erica’s bridal style. Geoff exchanges vows with his bride decked out in a handsome navy tux. The suit is accented with a silver cummerbund and a matching silver bowtie.

Of course, early descriptions of the upcoming Goldberg’s episode note that the long-awaited wedding day is not going to go off without a hitch. So, as it is with typical The Goldberg’s fashion, chaos ensues as Erica and Geoff try to make their way down the aisle.

First, the bride and groom appear to be without a venue when news emerges that no one has actually paid the wedding venue’s deposit. Of course, the groom knows not to worry Erica’s mother Beverly Goldberg with this snafu because…well, we all know how Bev would react. Also, some impending bad weather is moving in fast; further threatening the Schwartz-Golberg nuptials.

A Wedding Full Of Some Big 1980s Star Power

Sure, Chaos certainly kicks off the big Goldberg wedding event – it only makes sense when the Goldberg family is involved, right? However, once things calm down, fans will have quite a few treats in store for them as the big event ends up with some big-time star power when 1980s music icon Richard Marx steps in to perform his hit ballad “Right Here Waiting.”

The episode titled The Wedding will be airing on Wednesday, March 2. And, during this week’s Goldberg’s installment titled The Steve Weekend, the couple will be well into the events as the big day fast approaches. In this week’s episode, Erica’s brother, Barry comes face-to-face with an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. This run-in occurs as Erica and Geoff celebrate their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties. Elsewhere, younger brother, Adam has issues when someone else has their sights set on planning the wedding video. Because we all know, Adam is the resident videographer in the Goldberg clan!