‘The Goldbergs’ Wendi McLendon-Covey Opens Up About Jeff Garlin Leaving Show

This week, Wendi McLendon-Covey revealed that Jeff Garlin’s departure from The Goldbergs had been in the works for a while. The show is set to bid farewell with its 10th and final season, so McLendon-Covey shared how Garlin’s firing enabled her and the cast finally to feel heard. Following Human Resources complaints during Season 9, Garlin departed partway through production. His character was written out off-screen prior to the premiere of Season 10.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During her Tuesday interview with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM radio show, McLendon-Covey revealed that Garlin’s departure was not as abrupt to the cast as it appeared to be for viewers. “And that it finally happened it was like, ‘OK, OK. Finally, someone is listening to us,'” she said, according to PEOPLE. Nevertheless, McLendon-Covey kept silent about the specifics of the claims directed at her onscreen partner.

“I feel like the less people know about [Garlin’s allegations], the better,” McLendon-Covey explained to Cohen. “No one, no one benefits from knowing anything.” She further disclosed her weariness from”the PTSD,” the years spent with Garlin, that has lingered for nearly nine seasons.

Back in 2021, Jeff Garlin claimed he left ‘The Goldbergs’ on his own accord

In a December 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Garlin confirmed that his behavior was undergoing an internal Human Resources investigation. There has been an HR investigation on me [for] the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set,” he said at the time.

During the same conversation, Garlin confessed that he had made missteps with his comedy yet didn’t intend to bring suffering. “I’m on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person,” Garlin explained. “I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.” At the moment of his interview, Garlin conveyed that he was exiting the show on good terms since he had been “bored” with it for a while.

After Jeff Garlin’s departure, producers continued to feature his character Murray Goldberg onscreen but had to resort to stand-ins and even computer-generated imagery (CGI) due in part to the limitations presented by the situation. When a critic expressed discontent with how poorly done the CGI was, Wendi McLendon-Covey immediately defended The Goldbergs‘ crew for doing their best under such circumstances. Inevitably, producers made an executive decision that finally led them to kill off Murray. Shortly after this plot development took shape, Garlin accepted another role on Mindy Kaling’s Netflix show Never Have I Ever in December.

Adam F. Goldberg created The Goldbergs to honor his childhood memories of growing up in 1980s suburban Philadelphia. However, the show continued without him after 2019 when he no longer used any real home videos for inspiration and ideas in the sitcom series. The series finale is set to air in May.