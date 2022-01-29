‘The Golden Girls’: Cher Performs Rendition of Show’s Theme Song for Upcoming Betty White Special

Cher is lending her voice in a tribute to Betty White as she belts out the iconic tune that has now become synonymous with the unforgettable 1980s sitcom, The Golden Girls.

The seventy-five-year-old music superstar is honoring the late Golden Girl, Betty White in an upcoming tribute to the longtime actress and television personality. The pop-music superstar shared a clip of this touching tribute to her Twitter page earlier today, giving us a glimpse of the special performance set to air early next week. Cher performed the tribute on the original Golden Girls stage where the popular show was taped for NBC.

“Every Friend is Golden,” the Believe singer says in the touching Friday afternoon Twitter post.

Cher’s special performance of “Thank You For Being a Friend” honors Betty White with a throwback to the popular sitcom series. The theme song was originally developed in 1978 by Andrew Gold. The song was later covered by Cynthia Fee. It was this version that appeared on the Emmy-winning series during its run from 1985 until 1992.

Friends and Admirers Come Together To Honor Former ‘Golden Girls’ Star

In a recent release describing the upcoming tribute to the late Betty White NBC says the event will feature “Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories.” NBC also notes that the upcoming tribute to the former Golden Girl will “reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star.”

The upcoming star-studded tribute to the late Betty White will include appearances from President Joe Biden; Drew Barrymore; Valerie Bertinelli; Bryan Cranston; Ted Danson; Ellen DeGeneres; Jimmy Fallon; Tina Fey; Goldie Hawn; Jay Leno; Wendie Malick; Jean Smart and more.

“The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit, and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” NBC adds in the press release.

Betty White has long been a fixture on television, beginning her career in the business as early as 1939. The actress was just days away from her 100th birthday when she passed away on December 31, 2021.

When discussing how she felt about her upcoming centennial birthday, Betty White told People that she was “born a cockeyed optimist.”

This, the beloved actress notes, was the key to her upbeat nature.

“I got it from my mom,” Betty White explains. “And that never changed. I always find the positive.”

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will premiere on NBC on Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. ET. The special will also be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.