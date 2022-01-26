‘The Hogan Family’ Star Edie McClurg Reflected on Working With John Hughes

Edie McClurg and John Hughes aren’t necessarily the first duo one pictures when they think of iconic partnerships. But, it most certainly works. She was the actress who portrayed the adorably annoying nosey neighbor on the hit sitcom series The Hogan Family. And, we couldn’t help but love her. He, however, is one of the most prolific filmmakers of all time. The mind behind some of the most iconic films in pop-culture history. Together, Edie McClurg and John Hughes have created some of the funniest movie moments of all time. Moments many of us still remember to this day.

“All the time I was working for him, I felt, ‘Oh, I’m so happy to be here doing this,'” Edie McClurg told the Chicago Tribune of her experiences working with John Hughes.

“It was just so wonderful, compared to some of my other experiences,” the former Hogan Family star continues in the 2016 interview.

McClurg adds that the star power a Hughes film brought in is one of her favorite parts of working with the iconic director.

“I felt I was very lucky to have the chance to work with all those people he pulled together,” McClurg says of the director.

“But I’m not sure I really understood, at the time, just how wonderful the films would turn out to be,” she adds.

“And it was just one after another after another,” McClurg continues. “I was so pleased to be a part of it.”

‘The Hogan Family’s’ Edie McClurg Makes Some Memorable Appearances

Overall, Edie McClurg stars in four decidedly memorable – and timeless – John Hughes films. During her time working with Hughes, McClurg has portrayed the straightforward, slightly awkward, and hilariously honest secretary to Ferris Bueler’s Ed Rooney in Ferris Bueler’s Day Off. McClurg also tested Steve Martin’s patience – pushing his character, the overextended and exhausted Neal Page in Planes Trains & Automobiles. In the film, she portrays the frustratingly chatty rental car agent who is way too excited for the upcoming holiday.

Sure, Edie McClurg’s role in the 1987 hit is a small one. However, it is arguably among some of the hit film’s most memorable moments. Edie McClurg also works with the beloved director in Curly Sue, and She’s Having a Baby.

Over the years, Edie McClurg has added some other acting credits to her resume. These, of course, are in addition to her role as Mrs. Poole on the Hogan Family and her memorable roles working on John Hughes classics. Among these roles are guest-starring runs in a variety of popular sitcoms and television dramas such as Seinfeld, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Married… with Children, 7th Heaven, Caroline in the City, and Melrose Place. The former Hogans Family star also lent her voice to some of our favorite Disney hits such as The Little Mermaid, A Bug’s Life, Cars and Cars 2, and Frozen.