‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star Joyce Bulifant Loved Getting Recognized as Her Character

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” star Joyce Bulifant only appeared in a few episodes on the show. However, she still gets recognized as Marie Slaughter. The star opened up in an interview with Closer Weekly about the impact her role on the show has had on her life, and her favorite types of characters to portray.

“It’s very nice when people say, ‘One of the stars of The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ but I really wasn’t,” Bulifant confessed. “I was a recurring character. But when people think about me, they think about Marie Slaughter. I’m still always amazed.”

Although Bulifant’s time on the show was short, she left a lasting impression. Her comedic timing and distinctive approach to the character quickly made her a fan favorite. When “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” aired in 1970, it was unique for its time.

The show focused on a young lady that was determined to build a career as a news broadcaster. She fought against stigmas as at the time, most women in television were only portraying motherly roles, or roles at the side of a man. The sitcom was one of the first of its kind, making history in its own right.

Joyce Bulifant Says She Relates to Most Characters She Plays

For Bulifant, she sticks to playing characters she can relate to, including Marie Slaughter.

“I don’t like to be sad, so I’ve played mostly happy, silly characters,” Joyce, 82, admitted. “And I’m pretty much like the characters I’ve played.”

Although Bulifant’s role as Slaughter may be her most recognizable, the star revealed that it wasn’t the most important role she ever played. For her, her most important job was a pilot called “The First 100 Years” with Roger Perry. Bulifant calls Perry “the love of my life.” She dished that the two dated for a year before he broke up with her. Several decades went by, but the pair eventually reunited and married.

A Rekindled Romance

“I went back to LA at the end of a not-very-good two-month marriage and called a mutual friend of Roger and mine,” the actress revealed. “A few nights later my friends asked Roger to dinner [and eventually] we started seeing each other. We took baby steps because it’s very scary to be with somebody who never left your heart. You have all kinds of “what if” fantasies. But we very gently worked back into a relationship. We were more mature and had more to offer each other in a very deep way.”

Roger Perry passed away in 2018 after a difficult battle with prostate cancer.

“I miss him terribly,” Joyce Bulifant said of her late husband. “The hardest thing I ever had to do, but the most blessed thing, was see to Roger through his transition into the beyond. I think about him all the time, I can feel his energy. I sometimes put my hand out and I say, “Put your hand in mine,” and I can feel that energy.”