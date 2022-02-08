‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star Joyce Bulifant Reflected on Difficult Childhood

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” star Joyce Bulifant was a crowd favorite even though she wasn’t a series regular. The actress only recurred in a few episodes of the show. However, the impression she left on audiences has stood the test of time. The actress has led a successful career, but she certainly had to fight her way through to get to where she is today. In an interview with Closer Weekly, the star revealed what her childhood was like.

“My mother and father were divorced when I was very young and I had to live in some foster homes and an orphanage for a while,” she told the magazine. She shared that although her circumstances were difficult, she believes it was ultimately for the best. Her upbringing allowed her to learn how to get along with all types of people in different situations. A skill like this is absolutely invaluable in Hollywood when there’s so many different personality types a young actress may run into working with.

As far as how she got her start in acting, Joyce Bulifant really was in the right place at the right time.

“I was 14 and doing a play at Solebury School, a boarding school,” she explained. “A producer saw me and asked my mother if I would like to work as an apprentice in his summer stock theater in New Angola, Pennsylvania. That’s where Kirk Douglas started, too. I worked there for three years, playing every young maid and ingenue role. I learned how to do lights, stage-manage, sweep the floor, do the props and clean the toilet, I did everything.”

Joyce Bulifant Entered Hollywood With a Bang

The now 84-year-old shared that her multifaceted knowledge paid off. When she finally made the jump and went to Hollywood, she was under contract within just a few days.

“I went to Hollywood in 1962 and three days later I was put under contract [with] Universal. I had the best contract, the last of its kind,” the star reflected. She shared that she was required to star in eight of their shows and do a pilot for a series. Additionally, she was allowed to work anywhere else. Bulifant added, “I did so many shows. It was great.”

The Actress is a Proud Mother of Three

Thanks to her upbringing and success, Bulifant was able to give her own children a better life than she had in her formative years. The mother of three shared with Closer Weekly that her favorite parts of being a parent is seeing her children happy, healthy, and achieving the goals they desire. She added that she loves how much affection her and her children express as well. “I love that we hug and kiss each other and we always express the love we have for each other,” Bulifant said.

She even got to spend some extra quality time with her youngest son, actor and director John Asher, during the height of COVID lockdowns. “I’m not allowed to go to the market, and it drives me crazy,” she confessed in 2020. “So we’re making these silly little videos called ‘Stuck With Mom.’ The experience is great working with my son. We’re having so much fun doing these little shorts.”