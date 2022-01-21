‘The Meg 2’: Jason Statham’s Shark Film Makes a Step Forward

It’s been several years since Hollywood icon Jason Statham‘s action-packed, adrenaline-pumping film, “The Meg,” hit movie screens. The movie was ridiculously fictitious. Nevertheless, it saw an impressive gross total in global box offices, with earnings soaring to half a billion dollars. Now, the action film star finally has the go-ahead for the creation of the movie’s sequel, “The Meg 2: The Trench.” And it has shark lovers anxious to see what deep-ocean battles take place next.

According to CinemaBlend, “The Meg 2: The Trench” debuts as Jason Statham’s next project, with shooting beginning this Monday, January 24th. The first film saw Statham battling “The Meg,” scientifically known as the megalodon–a near-100 foot prehistoric beast of a shark–in the depths of the Mariana Trench. Or at least, that’s what was conveyed. This time, the outlet revealed most of the sequel’s shooting will truly take place within two large water tank sets. These are located at the UK’s Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

As a review, “The Meg” saw Statham playing a retired deep-sea diver. His character reluctantly returns to action after receiving a request to help aid a rescue mission deep in the Mariana Trench.

I won’t ruin the details of the film if you haven’t seen it. However, the end of “The Meg” saw an especially bloody ending. Nevertheless, things seemed to turn out okay for the good guys. However, there’s never a simple solution when it comes to Jason Statham’s most action-packed roles and films. Therefore, when we see an explosive megalodon return in “The Meg 2,” it surely won’t come as a surprise.

‘The Meg 2’ Star Boasts Surprising Secret Talent

Alongside his role in “The Meg” movies, Jason Statham appears in handfuls of other popular films and franchises, including the “Fast & Furious” series and “The Expendables” franchise. And that’s not to mention the Hollywood star’s other prominent roles in films such as “Crank” and “The Italian Job.”

However, it seems our iconic action star boasts another, entirely different talent that almost contradicts the actor’s frequently rock-hard exterior.

In a previous interview, “The Meg” actor’s wife, Rosie Huntingdon-Whitley, spoke about her and her husband’s renovation efforts regarding both their primary home and investment property.

Huntingdon-Whitely shared, “I’m renovating at the moment, which is exciting because property and interiors are things I’m getting more excited about now.”

However, she continued, “[Jason] is the real visionary in this family, and his taste and aesthetic are second to none. People are so surprised because that’s not what they expect.”

Further, “The Meg 2” star’s wife explained that the actor is also talented when it comes to money managing.

“He knows the value of a pound,” Huntingdon-Whitley revealed, “And he understands what hard work gets you.”

So, while we continue to appreciate Jason Statham’s rugged nature in his action-packed films, we also now know to admire his eye for design as well.