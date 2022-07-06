‘The Munsters’ Movie Poster Revealed by Director Rob Zombie

In early 2021, whispers began of a film reboot of the classic TV series The Munsters, helmed by horror icon Rob Zombie. The official announcement came in June of that year when Rob Zombie confirmed he was in negotiations for the film’s development.

From then on, news of Zombie’s upcoming reboot has slowly trickled in via the social media accounts of Zombie, his wife, Sheri Moon, and the official Munsters Instagram. They first shared the search for filming locations, then the stunning replica of 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

After the release of a few character designs and the announcement of the film’s somewhat surprising rating of PG, Zombie finally gave fans a teaser trailer. In it, the Munster family enters 1313 through a Herman-sized hole in the classic black and white style of the original series.

Following their entrance, however, the title screen appears, the family name written in a vibrant shade of green. From there, the trailer continues in eerily cartoonish hues, the three adults of the family, Grandpa, Herman, and Lily, sitting on the couch in silence until Grandpa hilariously sighs, “Well…now what?”

Rob Zombie Drops Movie Poster for His Upcoming ‘Munsters’ Reboot

The latest addition to the ever-growing collection of Munsters news is a movie poster depicting Herman, Grandpa, and Lily standing on the front steps of 1313 Mockingbird Lane, the entire image swathed in a ghoulish shade of green, cobwebs lurking overhead. “Check it out!” he wrote in the caption. “The official one-sheet poster for The Munsters has arrived! So ghoulie groovy good!”

So, here’s a question you might be asking yourself: why all the green? Well, not only is green the ideal color for all things spooky but Rob Zombie also had very specific intentions when creating the color scheme for his reboot.

“I knew that if I went in and demanded ‘This movie’s going to be in black and white or forget it!’ we would not be talking about the Munsters right now,” he explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Because it would have never happened. I guaran-f—ing-tee it.”

“But what I did do is I made the colors sort of hyper-real,” he continued. “I noticed when the actors were in their makeup and they were just walking around, getting lunch or whatever, they looked like cartoon characters come to life.”

“They were just so insanely colorful. I was like, I have to light the movie in the same fashion. It really seemed at all times like a live-action cartoon, which was really exciting.”