‘The Munsters’: Rob Zombie Shares First Photos of Herman, Lily and Grandpa

Rob Zombie has shared some new images of The Munsters cast, shedding more light on what his Herman, Lily and Grandpa will look like. Munsters fans have been eyeing Rob Zombie’s upcoming film adaptation for some time now. Understandably, some fans were concerned that the normally family-friendly Munster franchise was in jeopardy, since Zombie’s films are normally gritty horror fare. It’s no wonder, with Zombie’s film titles ranging from The Lords of Salem to House of 1000 Corpses.

However, Rob Zombie is obviously a huge fan of The Munsters. His band, White Zombie, had its break-out hit with a track called “Dragula”, a reference to a car featured in the sitcom. Zombie also recorded a commentary track to the Munsters feature film Munster, Go Home! Though Rob Zombie’s films have skewed edgy, his favorite scary films are the classics. Even the moniker of his band, White Zombie, is homage to the 1932 Bela Lugosi film of the same name.

Rob Zombie has new Munster film held in secrecy

Little is known about the plot of the new Munster film. So far, Zombie has only released a teaser trailer. The trailer features a sequence very similar to the opening credits of the 60s show. Though it starts in black and white, it eventually transitions to vivid color. In Rob Zombie’s upcoming film, Herman Munster is played by Jeff Daniel Phillips, while Sheri Moon Zombie is in the role of Lily. Rounding out The Munsters trio is Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. The cast also includes Cujo star Dee Wallace and the mistress of the dark herself, Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson. Yet to be revealed are images of family members like kid werewolf Eddie and “ugly duckling” Marilyn. Zombie is adapting The Munsters for Universal 1440 Entertainment.

The original The Munsters series is streaming on Peacock if you want to brush up before the new film’s release. The Munsters ran for two seasons from 1964 to 1966. Of course, the is the same time frame for another classic ghoulish household, The Addams Family. Herman and company had a more blue-collar, suburban feel vs TV rivals The Addams Family, who had an aristocratic flair. The Munsters spun off into a few follow-up films and had a short-lived TV reboot in the late 80’s called The Munsters Today. Attempts to bring the classic monster family into the 21st century failed until Rob Zombie’s project came together.

The new images are very promising, showing fidelity to the original spirit of the show mashed up against Zombie’s neon sensibilities. See the latest pictures from Rob Zombie’s The Munsters below.