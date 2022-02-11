‘The Outsiders’ Star C. Thomas Howell Reflects on Film’s Impact With Fans

He played Ponyboy in “The Outsiders” in 1983, yet C. Thomas Howell can still recognize the significance of that movie. In speaking with the A.V. Club in 2013, Howell mentioned how fans still come up to him and tell him how the film touched their lives.

“I can’t tell you how many people will come up to me and say something about it, whether they’re parents or kids themselves,” he said. “I hear from so many parents, ‘Yeah, my son, my daughter, had a real hard time reading books until they had to read ‘The Outsiders,’ and they fell in love with that book, then they watched the film, and not only is it their favorite movie, but they read constantly now.'”

S.E. Hinton published “The Outsiders” in 1967, and basically introduced the young adult genre into the mainstream. Francis Ford Coppola directed the film, even though he initially hadn’t planned on making a coming-of-age film. A middle school librarian from California wrote to Coppola. She said that her seventh and eighth graders were insistent that the book should be a film; they’d chosen Coppola to do it.

The film and book were inspirational then, and they’re inspirational still. “The book is required reading in about 75 percent of our schools across the nation,” Howell told the A.V. Club. “When we made ‘The Outsiders,’ I had no idea that that book and that film would go on to the sort of iconic status it’s reached. I mean, that novel is mentioned along with greats such as ‘Catcher In The Rye.’ It’s truly amazing to see it happen to this book that S.E. Hinton wrote when she was 16, 17 years old.”

‘The Outsiders’: C. Thomas Howell Talks the Lasting Affect of the Film

C. Thomas Howell continued to talk about “The Outsiders” legacy, and how proud he is to have started his career off with that movie. “[Playing Ponyboy] was just an opportunity of a lifetime,” he began, “but I was so young that I probably didn’t appreciate how big the opportunity was […] What an amazing thing to be a part of and to cut your teeth on. I’m so proud to have played Ponyboy Curtis and to have worked with Francis Ford Coppola and shared that with the cast that was put together.”

He went on to describe “The Outsiders” cast as a sort of “frat house” of Hollywood; young male actors who got their starts around the same time, and who worked together multiple times.

“When you look back on films, it’s so rare to have a cast like that, who start out so young and move on to be such a prevalent part of this town. I’m very, very proud to have come from that sort of… frat house, really,” he laughed. “And to have shared that with those guys. And I know each and every one of those guys […] they all feel the same thing. We’re so proud to have come from that cut, and to have shared that together; it affected all of our lives so deeply. And it still affects my life today!”