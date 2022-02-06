‘The Partridge Family’ Spin-Off Star Bobby Sherman Opened Up About Becoming First Responder

Bobby Sherman certainly has one of the more interesting career pipelines. The once teen-idol made a bold shift in the 1970s, moving on from heart-breaker to heart saver.

The teen idol rose to intense popularity in the late 1960s and early 1970s. However, he knew it wouldn’t last forever and used the momentum from his career to push him towards one of his true passions. In a 1998 interview with The Washington post, the star opened up about his decision to become a first responder.

According to the then 55-year-old, as grateful as he was for his Hollywood success, he was exhausted. “I’d film five days a week, get on a plane on a Friday night and go someplace for matinee and evening shows Saturday and Sunday, then get on a plane and go back to the studio to start filming again,” he explains. “It was so hectic for three years that I didn’t know what home was.”

Bobby Sherman’s Rise to Success

Bobby Sherman got his first real gig on “Sindig,” and quickly became a well-liked regular on the show. His success there led to him landing a role in “Here Come the Brides,” a comedy-adventure TV series loosely based on the Broadway musical “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” His small-screen popularity led to success with his music, and in the span of 2 years, Sherman had 7 Top 40 singles.

After “Here Come the Brides” wrapped 2 seasons in, Sherman landed a starring role in a “The Partridge Family” spinoff that only lasted for half of a season. As hectic as it all was, Sherman still maintained that he had a great time being a performer. However, he knew he did not want to do it forever. “… I must say I had the best of times because the concerts were great, the fans were great. It was the proverbial love-in, but it just zapped so much out of me.”

Star Turned Father Turned First Responder

When Sherman took a step back from the spotlight in the 1970s, he didn’t disappear completely. The star would still occasionally make guest appearances, but his primary focus became his family and his new career path. The musician recalled that it was his role as a father that led to him pursuing becoming an EMT. “My ex-wife was very squeamish when it came to blood, especially our kids’ blood, so it was kind of up to me,” he explained. “I took a basic first aid-CPR class, just in case, and found I had a knack for it. Eventually, if I’d be driving down the street and there was an accident and there was no medical help on hand, I’d get out and, since I usually had some stuff with me, I’d help.”

He eventually received enough training to become an EMT, and was an instructor for 10 years. Later, he became a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department and served as the department’s chief medical officer. “It’s a labor of love to be able to teach these officers how to patch people up,” Sherman said. “There’s not a better feeling in the world than knowing these people are out there, helping someone out, saving someone’s life.”It’s tremendously rewarding, which is why I always say in concert that everyone should take the time to learn first aid and CPR, because it works.”