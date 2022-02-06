‘The Partridge Family’ Spin-Off Star Bobby Sherman Reflected on His Long Career

“The Partridge Family” spin-off star Bobby Sherman has had an impressively successful career. The 78-year-old was a heartthrob sensation in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Although he left show business in the 70s to pursue other endeavors, he still looks back at his Hollywood years fondly. In an interview with Tulsa World, the artist reflected on his career, and how he stumbled upon such huge success.

In the 1997 interview, Sherman took time to explain that in show business, it can be hard to hold on to your success. “I really always realized that there were going to be pitfalls, and there were always going to be ups and downs, but I knew the bottom line was that if you secured your money well enough then at least you wouldn’t be bitter about it,” he shared.

At the end of the day, he says he has his fans to thank for his success. “What I’ve done with my life, and what I’ve been able to accomplish, all comes down to the fact that I’ve been blessed by the fans. It’s stayed with me, so I can have the opportunity to do things that I really love doing,” the star added.

Bobby Sherman Says He Has No Regrets, Except One

When it comes to the stars’ regrets, he doesn’t have any. Sherman shared confidently that he wouldn’t change anything if he had the chance to go back and do it all again. However, there is one exception to his philosophy. “… I don’t think I’d change a thing — except to maybe be a little bit more aware of it, because I probably could’ve relished the fun of it a little more,” Sherman admitted. “It was a lot of work. It was a lot of blood, sweat and tears. But it was the best of times.”

One thing that’s phenomenal about Bobby Sherman’s rise to fame is he wasn’t looking for it. The singer was convinced by some old high school buddies to sing Ray Charles’ “What I’d Say” at a party. However, the party was the wrap party for the film “The Greatest Story Ever Told” and was filled with tons of Hollywood stars. Sherman recalled after he sang that Natalie Wood, Jane Fonda, and Sal Mineo approached him and asked ‘Who’s handling you?’

From Heartthrob to Officer

“Well, I was a kid from Van Nuys, you know, and it was, `What do they mean, handling me?’ Then I realized they meant representation,” Sherman recalled. From there, an agent landed him a part in ABC’s “Shindig” and he shot to success. He landed other roles because of the project and quickly became the object of affection for teen girls all over the country.

As he grew up, so did his fans. Although he moved on to working as a Los Angeles Police officer, he’s thankful for his time in the spotlight. “It wasn’t like I ran into a wall and said, `Whoops, it stopped,’ ” he concluded. “I was looking over my shoulder — as they were — to say, `Oh. Yeah. That was pretty good. That was fun. Always remember it.’ We all grew up. But we look back to enjoy it. It wasn’t an ugly time to reminisce about. It was the best.”