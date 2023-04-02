‘The Passion Of The Christ’ Star Christo Jivkov Dead at 48

Last night in Los Angeles, actor-producer Christo Jivkov passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 48, Deadline reports. He is best known for his performance as John in Mel Gibson’s 2004 smash hit film The Passion Of The Christ.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

On February 18th, 1975, Jivkov was born in Sofia, Bulgaria. After graduating from the esteemed Bulgarian Film & Theater Academy and majoring in film directing, he was selected as the lead role of Giovanni de Medici for Ermanno Olmi’s 2001 feature The Profession of Arms. Miraculously it swept that year’s David di Donatello Awards with nine wins including Best Film. This triumph kickstarted his career on Italian cinema and television stages.

Jivkov proceeded to appear alongside Jim Caviezel and Monica Bellucci in Gibson’s The Passion Of the Christ. The film earned an impressive $612M globally. It was anticipated that he would be part of the much-discussed sequel when it materialized.

Christo Jivkov was expected to appear in the proposed sequel to ‘The Passion Of The Christ’

Despite persistent dialogue surrounding the project, it remains undecided. “It’s called ‘The Resurrection.’ Of course, that’s a very big subject. It needs to be looked at because we don’t want to just do a simple rendering of it. You know, read what happened,” Gibson told pastor Greg Laurie in 2016. During an interview with Breitbart in 2020, Caviezel announced that the project would be “the biggest film in world history.” He assured fans that the film was in development. “Mel Gibson just sent me the third picture, the third draft. It’s coming.”

Boasting a production budget of only $30 million, “The Passion of the Christ” shattered records across the world with its career-defining total gross earnings exceeding an incredible $612 million. Indeed, it was one of the most successful independent films in history and even became the first R-rated movie to reach such heights within North America. Even though it was nominated for three Oscars at the 77th Academy Awards ceremony, however, it did not take home any awards that night.

‘The Passion Of The Christ’ was also controversial upon its release

Mel Gibson’s film The Passion of the Christ sparked fierce controversies due to claims it included anti-Semitic themes, distorted history, and brutal violence. In preparation for its launch, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Secretariat of Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops collaborated to have a team consisting of scholars belonging to various religions review The Passion’s screenplay. Afterward, they released an official press release in June 2003 announcing saying, “the committee unanimously agreed that the screenplay reviewed was replete with objectionable elements that would promote anti-Semitism.”

Gibson vehemently refuted that his film was in any way anti-Semitic. “For me, it goes against the tenets of my faith to be racist in any form. To be anti-Semitic is a sin,” he told Diane Sawyer in 2004. “To be anti-Semitic is to be un-Christian, and I’m not.”