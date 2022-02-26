‘The Price Is Right’: One Contestant Couldn’t Figure Out How to Leave the Stage

We’ve all been there in one way or another…but not always in front of the camera. It’s a cringe-worthy moment no doubt. But we all feel the pain as one The Price Is Right contestant tries desperately to step off the stage during a recent episode.

In a moment that has recently gone viral, one Price Is Right contestant lost in the wheel-spin Showcase Showdown segment. After the contestant fails to land on the winning total, she attempts to leave the stage. Just as contestants have been doing for decades during the game show’s iconic run. However, this particular Price Is Right contestant falls short as she tries desperately to search for an exit off the stage. All while the game show continues in front of her.

The clip, which is part of a recent TikTok video is wholly relatable. While many of us haven’t been in this Price Is Right contestant’s shoes specifically, we’ve certainly had a similar moment to some extent.

It’s A Moment Of Which Some of Our Worst Nightmares Are Made

The poor woman’s confusion can be seen immediately in the TikTok clip. We see her walk in the wrong direction at first…then she stops and takes stock of the situation. Surely she has figured it out, right? It’s a brief moment, it seems as if the Price Is Right player has gained her bearings and she realizes which direction she should be heading.

However, the cringy moment is far from over as the game show contestant turns back around and heads towards the back of the set yet again. For a full 20 seconds, the poor contestant is stuck in that “wait, where’s the door?” scenario we all know well. However, this one plays out in front of an audience.

A Painfully Relatable Moment Unfolds On Camera

First, the woman heads towards the Price Is Right dollar sign decorations at the back of the set. Despite the fact, this part of the set is clearly blocked off, the contestant scopes out the area for some type of exit. Any exit.

Then, the moment gets even more confusing. This happens as the Price Is Right player seems to give up with her efforts for a brief moment. We wonder if she’s given up altogether or if she’s scoping out a different direction as she stops for a moment in the middle of the set. She seems to acknowledge someone off-stage. Perhaps a member of the Price Is Right production team is gesturing her towards the location of the exit?

For a moment it appears as if the game show contestant has found the answer as she heads towards the side of the stage. But, alas, she isn’t done searching the back of the set for an exit. She again heads towards the giant set pieces that offer zero exit options.

Of course, one thought likely is first to come to our minds while watching the decidedly relatable and hilarious moment. We can’t help but wonder, didn’t she ever watch any Price Is Right contestants walk off the iconic stage? Surely she knows everyone heads towards the audience! But, it’s easy to judge when you’re not there, right? Maybe she had a forgetful moment on this front during the excitement of the game. But, at least she finally made it off the stage! We hope…