‘The Princess Bride’s Cary Elwes Has the Perfect Response to Calls for a Reboot

Under no circumstances will Cary Elwes entertain the idea of bringing a reimagined version of The Princess Bride to the screen.

With reboots and remakes being on trend in the 2010s and 2020s, the Rob Reiner classic has been a prime target for studios hoping to cash in on nostalgia. In fact, Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra publically announced his intentions to “redo” the story in 2019. And it seemed that the project was set to take flight. But Elwes, who played “Farmboy” Westley in the cult classic slammed the idea.

Variety ran a story on The Princess Bride. In it, Vinciquerra said “very famous people whose names I won’t use” were pushing to get a retelling or continuation moving. The publication then posted the story as a Tweet, and Elwes was quick to reshare it with his own thoughts attached.

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

“There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one,” he captioned.

His followers unanimously agreed with his stance.

“Agreed. Is nothing sacred in Hollywood?” one person asked.

“He said “As you wish” but what he really meant was ‘Oh god please no!'” another quipped.

“This belongs in the dictionary next to: ‘perfect tweet.'” someone added.

More than 116K people retweeted his words, nearly 12K quote tweeted, and 460K liked it. Sony clearly heard the message and all talk of a The Princess Bride return died.

Cary Elwes Won’t Change His Mind on a ‘The Princess Bride’ Reboot

Earlier this month, Cary Elwes spoke with Comicbook.com and when asked about the opportunity, he once again stressed that he’s not down for reprising Farmboy.

“Well, I already responded to that,” he said. “There was an, I don’t know, CEO or president of some studio at some point was trying to create some kind of publicity around the fact that he was gonna remake the film. And he posted that on Twitter, and I responded that there’s a shortage of perfect movies in the world, be a pity to damage this one. And that seemed to get the response that I wanted… Yeah, that got over 100,000 likes that one.”

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Elwes admitted that he gets the appeal of remaking classics. Because there is already a target audience, studios can cut down on advertising costs, which have become exhorbinant. However, he doesn’t think that saving money justifies selling out “perfect” films.

“I understand the motivation,” he said. “But my theory is, look, if the movie is popular and it’s done well, and people love it, I think it’s pretty much best left alone. If a film has landed in the hearts of the public, then, to me, it’s not a good idea to try and revisit it.”