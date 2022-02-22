‘The Rifleman’: How the Show Got Lucas McCain’s Jeans Wrong

You would think that a show like The Rifleman would get all the details about Lucas McCain right. Well, there was this thing about his jeans.

We will talk about it for sure. When it comes to such an iconic classic TV character, played by Chuck Connors, it’s hard to believe this detail got overlooked. Yet it was. We get some help about this from MeTV.

It’s no big deal that our man Lucas loved to war denim. Most cowboys did and still do. But there was one episode in the show’s series that gives us some insight into this jeans issue.

‘The Rifleman’ Early Episode Shows Lucas Wearing Jeans From Another Era

In an early episode of the show titled End of a Young Gun, there is a scene where Lucas fixes the wagon wheel sans shirt. In the freeze-frame of the shot, we can see Lucas’s jeans with a “W” stitched on his rear pocket.

What does that represent? He was wearing Wranglers. But the show is set in the 1880s. That jean wasn’t made until the 1940s. It is the little things, of course, that makes a difference.

Jeans, yes, were part of the show’s look. Yet there was more going on in the deeper storylines of this show that starred Connors, Johnny Crawford, and Paul Fix.

Storyline of Father Raising Son as Single Parent Offered Many Lessons

For when people watched The Rifleman, it was the story of a father raising his son as a single parent. The show offered moral lessons within episodes. It also showed the endearing bond between father and son, too, as we mentioned. Those scenes involving Lucas and Mark McCain are ones that fans remember all these years later.

Connors had established himself as quite an athlete, too. He played baseball for the Brooklyn Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, and basketball for the Boston Celtics. This was before his acting career took hold as well.

Are you interested in another interesting tidbit from the show? Stembridge Gun Rentals, founded by Hollywood gunsmith James Sydney Stembridge and director Cecil B. DeMille, had a part.

It was a top prop arms supplier in Hollywood. Stembridge supplied McCain’s gun. Remember those opening credits? McCain would be rapid-firing his rifle then flip it with his right hand. How did he do it? There was a large loop on the lever. So, The Rifleman would use three prop guns throughout the show’s entire series run. Two were Winchester Model 1892s. A third one happened to be a Spanish knock-off of 1892 that was called a Gárate y Anitúa “El Tigre.” The Winchesters were more precious, but the knock-off could be tossed on the ground and roughed up.