‘The Rifleman’ Somehow Managed to Get This Central Detail Wrong

‘For all these years, The Rifleman has provided a solid show about a father raising his son by himself. What detail would this show miss?

Well, it had to do with the one thing that makes this show’s name click. Ready? It is all about the rifle. We get some help in cleaning up this error from MeTV.

The name of Hollywood gunsmith James Sydney Stembridge is important to this story. He would become one of the most important men in the business for his Stembridge Gun Rentals. Did you know that the business was founded by him and famous director Cecil B. DeMille? Well, it’s true.

‘The Rifleman’ Used Prop Guns From Famed Hollywood Supplier

That business would become the top prop arms supplier in Hollywood. Guns coming from that shop included the pistol for Han Solo and even Tony Montana’s “little friend.” There was another famed gun that Stembridge helped deliver. You know it as Lucas McCain’s rifle for The Rifleman.

Obviously, Chuck Connors played Lucas McCain and Johnny Crawford played his son, Mark. Those opening credits showed McCain rapid-firing that rifle. Then, he’d flip that rifle with his right hand thanks to a large loop on the lever.

So, The Rifleman used three prop guns. Two were Winchester Model 1892s and a third was a Spanish knock-off of the 1892 called a Gárate y Anitúa “El Tigre.” While the Winchesters were more precious, this knock-off could be tossed on the ground and roughed up.

But that number and year matter because in 1892, Winchester first manufactured its rifle. Here’s the problem: The Rifleman takes place in the 1880s. A plaque at the McCain home for the episode The Wyoming Story has a date on it labeled “1881.” Add this to the mystery stuff, too. Chuck Connors was not right-handed but left-handed.

Still, he could make that rifle work and those credits are forever entrenched in classic TV lore. The Rifleman played for five seasons between 1958-63. Besides Connors and Crawford, Paul Fix played Micah on the show.

There was a moment during the show’s run that a timeslot provided challenging indeed. It was so bad that Connors himself managed to seek out some serious information.

Like, what did the fans think? In order to save the show, Chuck Connors actually went door-to-door and asked the public how the show could improve.

“I first went into the neighborhoods and rang doorbells,” said Connors. “Then I would go downtown and hand out questionnaires in crowds. I contacted 1,200 people in all.”

He found out that The Rifleman concept was sound and fans didn’t want any changes. Also, they wanted Lucas to stay single.