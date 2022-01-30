‘The Rookie’: Episode 13 Promo Teases a Stolen Helicopter

This week on The Rookie, a local teenager steals a police helicopter while looking for a thrill. And, of course, it turns out to be a really bad idea.

How the kid manages to get the helicopter off the ground, we don’t know. Because judging by the recent ABC promo, he has no idea how to fly. And that’s a bad thing considering the fact that he’ll also have to land it.

But the teen doesn’t think that far in advance. And furthermore, he doesn’t realize the gravity of the situation until the gas tank hits empty while he’s cruising over the skies of LA.

John Nolan and Lucy Chen are the lucky officers tasked with getting the chopper on the ground without killing the hijacking kid or innocent bystanders.

To make matters worse, Nolan is currently making some important people in the force mad with his union proposals. So it’s more important than ever for him to pull off the landing without flaw. Because as it stands, every wrong move he makes will be used against him.

But we’re not expecting the situation to play out smoothly. The episode titled Fight or Flight is the last time The Rookie will air before a long hiatus. So let’s just go ahead and assume that Nolan and Chen are in for some trouble that will give viewers an intense cliffhanger.

Watch the story play out this Sunday (Jan. 30th) on ABC at 10/9c.

‘The Rookie’ Star Jenna Dewan Talks Acting Alongside Real Life Husband

Jenna Dewan’s The Rookie character Bailey Nune is having a lot of trouble this season. Her estranged felon husband came back into her life. And he’s looking to make her miserable.

And interestingly, the psychotic on-screen husband is played by Dewan’s real-life groom-to-be, Steve Kazee. The couple started dating back in 2020, shortly after Dewan’s divorce from Channing Tatum.

Two years later, the two share a son, Calum, and they’re planning on getting married sometime this year or next. So working together was a fun experience to add to the resume.

Jenna Dewan recently opened up on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” about starring alongside her real-life partner.

“That’s Steve!” she said. ” That’s my fiancé in real life, and they asked him to come on and to play my real-life husband who is a narcissistic, abusive, psychopath, basically. And it was interesting, it was fun, we had never worked together before and obviously super intense. It was such a cool experience because you get to do that, come home and you’re like, ‘Oh well, I got to yell at you all day. Got that out of my system.’ And now here we are. But it was wonderful.”