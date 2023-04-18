‘The Rookie’ Star Nathan Fillion Reacts to Season 6 Renewal News

Following the news that The Rookie has been renewed for its sixth season, Nathan Fillion took to his Instagram to show his excitement for the hit TV series’ latest milestone.

In his latest Instagram post, Fillion shared a snapshot of Deadline’s article announcing The Rookie renewal. “I couldn’t be more proud of this show,” the actor gushed about the news. “And I couldn’t be happier about coming back for another season.”

Nathan Fillion also asked his followers what they think is going to happen in the upcoming season. Some quickly shared some storyline ideas. “A best-selling female author shadows Nolan as a favor from the mayor and they start solving crimes together?” one fan shared.

Another fan then stated, “Nolan and Bailey get married or adopt a puppy from the shelter… More former castmates making a return to appear on The Rookie?! I mean anything can happen! Soooo glad we are getting a season 6!”

The Rookie first premiered in October 2018. According to IMDb, the show follows John Nolan, who is described as a 40-year-old rookie cop. After a life-altering incident, Nolan decides to pursue his lifelong dream of joining the LAPD. However, the police department shows isn’t necessarily optimistic toward him, as he is considered its oldest rookie.

Starring in the series alongside Nathan Fillion are Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, and Eric Winter.

Nathan Fillion Recently Spoke About An Idea For Another ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff Series

While speaking to Toronto Sun earlier this year, Nathan Fillion shared one The Rookie spinoff series that he’s interested in working on.

“I’m trying to get something started,” Fillion explained. “It’s the new Netflix and chill. We have The Rookie, and right after that The Rookie: Feds. Then Tuesday nights, Rookie: Nookie.”

Nathan Fillion then compared his The Rookie role to his previously popular Castle role. “Castle was fun to play because he got away with everything,” he said. “I would never hang out with that guy, but playing him was fun. John Nolan is a character I’ve kind of grown into. It’s nice to play someone who is thoughtful.”

Fillion also spoke about The Rookie spinoff and how much that means to him. “Having a spinoff is something that you hope and wish and dream for,” he shared. We’re right up to the first of — hopefully — many spinoffs.”

In regards to how The Rookie speaks to the audience, Fillion said the show is something relatable to the “redo and restart” process in life. “Dropping everything and push into something entirely different. That’s a new reality for a lot of people, especially coming out of the pandemic. We’ve all reprioritized and made changes.”